Krum's football program took some important steps in its development last fall even amid a tough season.
The Bobcats posted a 3-7 record and went 2-4 in district play as they missed the playoffs by one game, a season that could look like a failure at face value. It marked a positive development for the program, though, which snapped a streak of 25 straight district losses dating back to 2016 by winning 2 of its last 3 games.
Krum hopes to end a few other droughts that have lasted since that '16 season this fall.
That year is also the last time the Bobcats notched a winning record at 10-2 and the last time they qualified for the playoffs, winning their district championship and taking a 35-11 opening-round playoff victory over Life Waxahachie.
Now heading into the second season of head coach Chuck Caniford's tenure, Krum's expectation is a return trip to the postseason and beyond.
"That's what we're expecting out of this group and every group after them — we expect to be a playoff team," Caniford said. "These guys have some pretty high goals they set for themselves back in the winter and they've worked really hard to get there.
"Our expectation is to be a playoff team, and ultimately our goal is to win a gold football, whether it's a district championship, bi-district [championship] or whatever it may be."
Krum's 2023 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Aug. 25
at Whitesboro
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1
at Burkburnett
7 p.m.
Sept. 8
Ponder
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 15
Caddo Mills
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22
Van Alstyne*
7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6
at Sanger*
7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13
Aubrey*
7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20
at Farmersville*
7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27
Bridgeport*
7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3
at Gainesville*
7:30 p.m.
District 5-4A DII*
Star power
As the Bobcats approach the 2023 season, perhaps no returner shows quite as much promise as junior quarterback Ty Taber.
He took on the starting job as a sophomore and surpassed a pair of program records in throwing for 1,920 yards and 19 touchdowns. Taber also showcased some running ability with 43 carries for 144 yards and 3 scores.
Honing in his accuracy a bit more is a likely emphasis after completing 52.6% of his pass attempts and throwing 11 interceptions, but all the tools are there for Taber to take the next step this fall.
How quickly and effectively Taber gels with a receiving corps full of newcomers will be critical to the offense's effectiveness.
Team strength
Caniford said the team's leadership is one of its biggest strengths heading into the season as plenty of leaders have emerged in his first full cycle at the helm.
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Case Pitt and senior offensive lineman Grayson Baker are among those key leaders after playing significant roles last fall. Baker started on the offensive line and Pitt posted 101 tackles, 2 pass breakups and 1 interception while also catching 5 passes for 65 yards.
Taber and fellow junior Ethan Bard, another returning starter on the offensive line, have taken on important leadership roles themselves as the group looks to break through for a playoff berth.
The team's leadership and culture is something Caniford has prioritized nurturing this offseason in hopes they will pay off on the field.
"Having a full year makes such a difference," Caniford said. "Obviously, with things that you would expect like their retention, their understanding of our schemes and all that, but more importantly, just the culture.
"You can see a difference in just the way they go about their business now because we've had time to get those things taught. It's been a lot of fun."
Area of concern
Replacing all-area running back Devrin Brown and several other skill position losses is the biggest area of uncertainty for the Bobcats.
Brown departs as the program's record holder in single game, season and career rushing totals after racking up 273 carries for 1,924 yards and 17 touchdowns last year alone. Each of the team's top four wide receivers are also gone after combining for nearly 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns.
In the backfield, senior Noah Williams and junior Haidyn Jones have each emerged as likely key contributors alongside sophomore Mateo Gonzalez. All three are expected to play important roles defensively, too, allowing for some rotation between them on both sides of the ball.
Then among the receivers, sophomore Lane Larson could bring some dynamic playmaking to the group, while senior Tyson Scott has made an impression at the position after serving as the junior varsity quarterback last season. Jonathan Massengale and Alex Parsons could factor in as well.
How effectively those skill position groups full of newcomers are able to adjust to the varsity level will go a long way toward determining Krum's ceiling.
Game of the year
Krum's matchup with Denton-area foe Sanger is one contest that could certainly be pivotal once again this fall.
The two squads played in a tightly-contested 35-28 affair last season that ended up determining the district's fourth and final playoff team as the Indians' win put them one game ahead of the Bobcats at season's end.
Chad Rogers has since taken over as Sanger's new head coach and has the task of replacing a host of seniors that played a key part in that playoff berth.
When the two teams square off in the second week of district play, their matchup will not only hold plenty of importance for the nearby communities, but could also have plenty of playoff implications. It all makes for what should be a must-watch showdown.
