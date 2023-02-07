Krum's Gracie Hunter
Krum's Gracie Hunter (2) dribbles up the court after a turnover during their game with Bridgeport at Bobcat Gym Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Krum, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

KRUM — The Krum girls basketball team won its first district championship in a decade Tuesday with a 63-38 victory over Bridgeport.

The Lady Cats (24-9, 10-0 in district) locked up the District 8-4A title with the win over the Sissies (22-13, 8-2), their first district title since the 2012-13 season. Krum also finished that campaign unbeaten in district play at a perfect 8-0, competing at the Class 3A level at the time.

Krum's Blessing Martinez and Arianna Criss
Krum's Blessing Martinez (15) and Arianna Criss (35) play tough defense on Bridgeport's Anna Green (34) during their game at Bobcat Gym Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Krum, Texas.
Krum's Gracie Hunter fights for a loose ball
Krum's Gracie Hunter (2) fights for a loose ball with Bridgeport's Aaliyah Dehoyos (4) and Val Deluna (5) during their game with Bridgeport at Bobcat Gym Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

