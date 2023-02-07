KRUM — The Krum girls basketball team won its first district championship in a decade Tuesday with a 63-38 victory over Bridgeport.
The Lady Cats (24-9, 10-0 in district) locked up the District 8-4A title with the win over the Sissies (22-13, 8-2), their first district title since the 2012-13 season. Krum also finished that campaign unbeaten in district play at a perfect 8-0, competing at the Class 3A level at the time.
"This group, I've said all along, had a chance to do something special," Krum coach Lana Degelia said. "They set a goal to get to the playoffs. District champs is just icing on the cake. To go 10-0 against teams like Decatur and Bridgeport, that says something about this group. I'm proud of them."
Game summary
The Lady Cats overcame a slow start to lead 11-5 by the end of the opening frame. Bridgeport rallied in the second period, taking its first lead of the game at 16-15 before a late Krum push helped it lead 22-21 at halftime.
The tables turned in the third quarter, though, as the Lady Cats found some momentum to pull ahead 37-31 by the end of the frame. They expanded the lead behind a strong fourth quarter to finish off the victory.
"We didn't execute well in the first half, but what I've learned about them is — Don't ever count 'em out. They don't quit," Degelia said. "We've lost one game since before the break, that was to Frisco Panther Creek. They've just started to come along."
What's next?
Krum will open its playoff campaign either Monday or Tuesday of next week in the bi-district round. The Lady Cats' opponent along with time, date and location of the game are to be announced.
"We can't have first halves like that — we have to play four quarters," Degelia said. "It's win or go home now, so we can't take minutes off and quarters off, and have bad quarters. Everything counts now. We have to be able to put 32 minutes of basketball together."
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.