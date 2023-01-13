Karlee Hastings dive
Krum senior forward Karlee Hastings (21) wins the battle for a loose ball during their game with Springtown Friday, January 13, 2023, at Bennie Enis Gym in Krum, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

KRUM — Behind a stout defensive performance, the Krum girls basketball team built a big lead early and never looked back in a 79-41 victory over Springtown.

The win Friday night at Krum High kept the Lady Cats (17-9, 3-0 in district) undefeated in District 8-4A play as they look to build on last year's 27-15 showing and run to the fourth round of the playoffs. They finished third in 7-4A last year behind Decatur and traditional power Argyle, the latter having moved up to 5A this season.

Avery Belcher
Krum guard Avery Belcher (12) wrestles for a loose ball with Springtown's Ashlyn Dickey (4) during their game Friday, January 13, 2023, at Bennie Enis Gym in Krum, Texas.
Karlee Hastings
Krum senior forward Karlee Hastings (21) steals the ball from Springtown's Ashlyn Dickey (4) during their game at Friday, January 13, 2023, at Bennie Enis Gym in Krum, Texas.

