KRUM — Behind a stout defensive performance, the Krum girls basketball team built a big lead early and never looked back in a 79-41 victory over Springtown.
The win Friday night at Krum High kept the Lady Cats (17-9, 3-0 in district) undefeated in District 8-4A play as they look to build on last year's 27-15 showing and run to the fourth round of the playoffs. They finished third in 7-4A last year behind Decatur and traditional power Argyle, the latter having moved up to 5A this season.
"The first half we played with good intensity, ran in transition well," Krum coach Lana Degelia said. "We got a little sluggish and sloppy in the second half, but sometimes when you put it away early, the girls have a tendency to get that way.
"Right now, we're just trying to win every district game. We'll take 'em any way we can get 'em."
Game summary
The Lady Cats broke away to an early lead in the opening frame, breaking the game's lone tie at 2-2 with a 12-0 run to help them pull ahead 31-8 after a quarter. They continued that momentum into the second period to lead 51-16 by halftime, often turning stout defensive pressure into points on the other end.
"Early on, when we play like that we play with a lot of energy," Degelia said. "That's what we're looking for. Defensive energy leads to offensive energy, and that's what we want. When you do that early in the game and set the tone, make your statement early — that's a good thing."
More of that dominance ensued in the third quarter, albeit with Krum's offense slowing down as it led 65-24 heading into the final period. The Lady Cats finished it off narrowly losing the fourth quarter 17-14 to close out the victory.
Standout players
Five players finished in double figures as a balanced scoring effort helped the Lady Cats prevail.
Gracie Hunter led the way with 15 points while Karlee Hastings added 13. Arianna Criss contributed 12 points as Avery Belcher and Kyra Anders had 10 points apiece. Baylee Button notched seven.
What's next?
The Lady Cats will look to remain undefeated in district play when they are back in action Tuesday, staying at home to take on Decatur with tipoff set for 6:15 p.m.
It's a matchup that could prove pivotal down the line as Krum finished third in its district last year, three games back of the second-place Lady Eagles and five behind Argyle, which is no longer in the district. Beating Decatur would go a long way toward Krum's district title hopes.
"We always know that teams like Decatur and Bridgeport, they're going to bring their best game against us," Degelia said. "We want to return that. We've talked about intensity in practice and everything else — we want to make sure that we're ready to go.
"We're going to have to stay locked in for 32 minutes."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.