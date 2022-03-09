Chuck Caniford holds the keys to Krum’s football program.
The former Clifton head coach and athletic director accepted the same positions with the Bobcats on Wednesday after he was approved by a panel of Krum ISD board members.
Caniford spent the past eight seasons at Clifton, a Waco-area school, compiling a 49-42 record. The Class 2A Cubs won three consecutive district titles from 2016-18 but finished 1-9 last season.
He replaces Robby Clark, who left Krum after three seasons to become offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at 6A McKinney Boyd.
Caniford also brings a wealth of big-school experience to Krum, a 4A Division II program that hasn’t won a district game since 2016.
Prior to his time at Clifton, Caniford spent nine years leading New Braunfels, where he had 59-47 record and led the Unicorns to state semifinal appearances in 2007 and 2009.
The Euless Trinity graduate spent several years as an assistant at his alma mater before accepting his first head coaching gig at Nacogdoches in 2002 at age 29. The Dragons went 7-23 in his three seasons.
Krum, which started its football program in 2011, had multiple winning seasons in its first six years. Caniford believes the Bobcats can get back to their winning ways.
”To jump off and have the success Krum had right off the bat, that stood out to me,” Caniford said. “And they were good last year, got off to a good (4-2) start before an injury situation slowed them down. There’s a good junior class here.”
Caniford, who is familiar with the Denton area after earning his graduate degree at Texas Women’s University, pointed to Krum’s growth and the consistent success of the school’s other sports.
“My goal is to win a Lone Star Cup,” Caniford said of the annual UIL award given to a school in each classification with the best all-around athletic program. “Krum is the kind of place where we can do that.”
As far as Caniford’s preferred schemes, he said he likes to play to the strengths of his athletes.
”We really pride ourselves doing things based on the kids we have, not the other way around,” Caniford said. “We have a lot of flexibility.”
