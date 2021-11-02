HALTOM — One benefit to finishing as the fourth seed in a stacked district is that you’re already battle-tested going into the postseason.
Krum proved that on Tuesday, engineering an impressive 25-13, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18 win over District 8-5A champion Benbrook in a Class 4A Region I bi-district playoff match at Haltom. Gaby Gunnoe led Krum with 17 kills and just one error. Mary Doyle chipped in 13 while Sydney Martin and Lexi Osborn added 16 and 14 digs, respectively.
“We missed 15 serves, so it’s a good thing that the other parts of our game were just over the top,” Krum coach Lynn Larson said. “Lexi and Sydney played phenomenally. Gaby had her best game of the year — and against a really good blocking team, too.
“We played a lot of matches like that in our district. Thank goodness.”
Gunnoe agreed.
“I definitely think we are being looked at as the underdogs right now,” she said. “But our district made us better. We are constantly going against girls who are going Division I. We’re proving everyone wrong.”
With the win, Krum advances to face Graham at 8 pm. Thursday at Aledo in the area round.
As well as Krum played on Tuesday, the Lady Cats still only hit .184 as a team and committed 24 hitting errors. But Benbrook shot itself in the foot significantly more, finishing with an unofficial 39 total errors. Twenty of those errors were evenly split between the first two sets as Krum rolled to a 2-0 lead in the match. Krum trailed 8-6 early in the first frame but closed that set with a dominant 19-5 run.
Krum led 19-14 in the second set before going on a backbreaking 6-1 run.
The only hiccup was the third set as Benbrook successfully staved off a sweep by building a 22-14 lead. Krum pulled to within three of tying the set, but Benbrook knocked down the final two points to force a fourth set.
“I think at one point in that set, we were down 7-4 and missed three serves back-to-back-to-back,” Larson said. “We never got into a rhythm as a result. We just weren’t being very smart. But what I thought was good was that the girls didn’t panic. We came right back.”
Krum trailed just once in the fourth set, jumping out to a 16-9 advantage.
“We are aiming to go as far as we can,” Gunnoe said. “We had great energy, and we’ve had some great practices this week. We’re going to be really tired [going into Thursday’s area-round game], but we’re going to prepare on Wednesday and be ready to go.”
