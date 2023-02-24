The Krum boys basketball team dominated early and maintained its lead the rest of the way in a 59-42 area round playoff win over Snyder Friday at Cisco High.
With the victory, the Bobcats (25-11) advanced to take on No. 25-ranked Wichita Falls Hirschi (18-11) in next week's regional quarterfinal round. The Huskies rolled to an undefeated District 7-4A title this season with just one district win coming by less than 10 points.
Game summary
Krum built up a 14-2 lead by the end of the first quarter, six of those points coming from Bryson Bird as the Bobcats dominated a frame that ultimately proved pivotal. They then won the second period as well by a lesser margin to take a 28-13 lead into halftime.
The teams played relatively even the rest of the way, matching each other at 14 points apiece in the third period. Krum took the final frame 17-15 to extend its lead slightly and finish off a relatively comfortable victory.
Standout players
Junior guard Kasen Hastings led the Bobcats' offensive effort with 16 points on the night, while Bryson Bird came in just behind him with 13. Carson Bird and Luke Zavishlak added eight points apiece as key parts of the scoring effort.
What's next?
In advancing to the third round, Krum has matched its deepest playoff run since going three rounds deep in the 2019-20 postseason, when it fell 45-35 to Denton-area foe Argyle. A win over Van Alstyne would propel the Bobcats a round further than the five-time state champions have advanced in more than a decade.
