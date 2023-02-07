KRUM — A lopsided second quarter made the difference Tuesday night as Krum won the frame 19-2 on its way to a 78-45 victory over Bridgeport.
The Bobcats (21-11, 7-1) maintained sole possession of first place in District 8-4A with the victory, leading Decatur (20-11, 6-2) by one game with two contests remaining in district play. Krum also kept Bridgeport (5-25, 0-8) winless in its district slate with the victory.
"Last time we played these guys it was a lot closer, so we were glad we came out here and took a big lead in the first half," Krum coach Ty Tabor said. "We felt like we were able do some things game plan-wise and we executed, so we feel pretty good about it."
Game summary
A competitive first quarter saw the Bobcats hold a 20-13 lead after the first eight minutes. Krum quickly expanded that edge with the 19-2 second period to lead 39-15 at halftime, building up a lead it would never relinquish.
"We wanted the game to get up and down, we wanted to go fast," Tabor said. "A lot of times what happens is the first quarter, a team will run with you a little bit when they're not accustomed to running, but then the second quarter they're tired. We feel like that's the point we can really have the full impact of what we're trying to do."
The third quarter was much more even with Krum winning it narrowly, 17-15, to take a 56-30 lead into the final frame. The Bobcats finished off the victory from there to remain unbeaten in district play.
Standout players
Kasen Hastings led the way for Krum with 18 points on the night. Brian Dorgbetor chipped in 11 points, including nine in the first quarter alone.
A balanced scoring effort all around saw Aaron Lira chip in 11 points, while Carson Bird had 10. Bryson Bird and Andyn Garza also added eight points apiece.
What's next?
Krum continues district play Friday when it hosts Fort Worth Castleberry with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. The Bobcats will then wrap up district play next Tuesday when they travel to take on Lake Worth, also at 7:30 p.m.
It will be a key stretch of games for the Bobcats, which can ensure they win the district title and take the No. 1 seed into the playoffs with two victories.
"If we win our next two, then we're going to be the district champions," Tabor said. "You can't ask for anything more than that.
"We're going to have to bring it, but we think the formula is already set for what we need to do."
