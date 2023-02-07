Krum's Bryson Bird
Buy Now

Krum center Bryson Bird (41) dribbles past Bridgeport center Cody Cooper (42) after grabbing a rebound during their game at Bobcat Gym Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Krum, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

KRUM — A lopsided second quarter made the difference Tuesday night as Krum won the frame 19-2 on its way to a 78-45 victory over Bridgeport.

The Bobcats (21-11, 7-1) maintained sole possession of first place in District 8-4A with the victory, leading Decatur (20-11, 6-2) by one game with two contests remaining in district play. Krum also kept Bridgeport (5-25, 0-8) winless in its district slate with the victory.

Krum's Kasen Hastings
Buy Now

Krum guard Kasen Hastings (2) drives past Bridgeport defenders during their game at Bobcat Gym Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Krum, Texas.
Krum's Andyn Garza
Buy Now

Krum's Andyn Garza (23) goes after a loose ball with Bridgeport's Powell Jones (10) after during their game at Bobcat Gym Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Krum, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0