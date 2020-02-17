ARLINGTON — Krum had played from behind for most of the night.
But with 12.2 seconds left, the Lady Bobcats had a chance to tie or take the lead. After Glen Rose split a pair of free throws to extend its lead to two, Krum advanced the ball into the front court and called timeout.
The Lady Bobcats drew up a set from the baseline, but were never able to get a shot off, as Glen Rose prevailed 46-42 in the Class 4A Region I bi-district round Monday at UT Arlington’s College Park Center.
“It was actually kind of false action up top,” said Krum coach Lana Degelia of the possession. “We were trying to bring Cali [Marquis] around to the block and bring Tori [Hamilton] around to the opposite block — the two that had actually been to the [free-throw] line. So if we got fouled, we had our best free-throw shooters go to the line. We didn’t get what we wanted.”
Glen Rose bottled up the play and eventually forced a jump ball after a scramble for possession. The Lady Tigers had the possession arrow, and after getting fouled, made two free throws to put the game out of reach.
“They’re resilient,” Degelia said. “We’ve had to play some tough teams this year. We’ve gotten down, but we’ve come back. That’s why you never see them give up. They know what they’re capable of. They’re fighters. I can’t speak enough about how proud I am of what they do.”
Krum trailed at the end of every quarter, but managed to stay within striking distance the entire game.
Hamilton led the Lady Bobcats in scoring with 18 points, and Marquis added 13.
Glen Rose took a late 41-35 lead with under three minutes remaining, but Kennedy Stokes’ and-one trimmed Krum’s deficit to 41-38. The Lady Bobcats finally pulled to within 43-42 with 25.1 seconds left after Hamilton’s driving layup, but that was as close as they got.
Krum ends the season at 20-13 overall after finishing fourth in District 8-4A. Among those wins for the Lady Bobcats was a victory over five-time defending state champion Argyle on Feb. 7.
“I think they’ve come a long way this year,” Degelia said. “I told them to not let one loss dictate what they did this year. They’ve done a great job of coming together as a team. They work hard every day. And they gave it everything they had tonight. We couldn’t get into any kind of rhythm in the first half, but they never quit. And I couldn’t ask for more than that.”