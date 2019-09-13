KRUM — One extra point, one defensive stop, and the Krum Bobcats just might have had a chance to notch their first win since 2017.
But Krum could not convert a potential game-tying extra point with 6:30 left in the game and visiting Fort Worth Benbrook was able to sustain a game-ending drive to seal a 28-27 high school football victory Friday night.
Krum (0-3), which has not won a game in nearly two years, played its best game of the season after losing its opener to Plano John Paul II 49-19, and then getting shut out last week at Pilot Point 25-0.
Things did not get off to a good start for the Bobcats. Benbrook’s Caleb Henley returned the opening kicked 82 yards for a touchdown to quickly put Krum behind, and by halftime, Benbrook held a two-touchdown advantage, 21-7.
But Krum, led by quarterback Cagen Clark, battled back. He engineered a six-play, 64-yard drive to start the second half, capped by Trey Cook’s 13-yard touchdown run to get Krum to within 21-14.
Late in the third quarter, Clark again drove the Bobcats down the field. On second and 10 at the Krum 36, he threw a short sideline pass to Chance Sneed. The pass was slightly behind the receiver, but the ball was tipped as it went through several defenders and Sneed was able to gain control, breaking away for a 64-yard scoring play, and with 3:11 showing, the score now tied at 21.
Benbrook (2-1) regained the lead early in the fourth quarter. Quarterback William Green connected with Chad Hutchinson on a 50-yard pass play to the Krum 1, and on the second play of the fourth quarter, tossed a scoring pass to Tre James to push the Benbrook lead to 28-21.
The team’s exchanged possessions and Clark went back to work, starting the Benbrook 43 following a punt. The Bobcats ran the ball three times, with Cook busting up the middle on the final carry and he was able to outrun the defense for a 30-yard touchdown. Krum lined up the game-tying extra point, but the snap rolled to the placeholder and kicker Miguel Cordova was unable to get a clean kick with 6:30 left.
Krum would need a defensive stop that would not come. Benbrook gained two quick first downs, then on third and 13, Green was able to find Hutchinson for a 23-yard pass completion to the Krum 33.
Krum had one more chance to make stop as Benbrook faced a third-and-1 at the 24. Dralon Williams gained exactly one yard for the first down and Benbrook was able to run out the clock.
Clark completed 9 of 19 passes for 116 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Cook rushed for 140 yards and 19 carries, with three touchdowns.
Benbrook 28, Krum 27
Benbrook
14
7
0
7
—
28
Krum
0
7
14
6
—
27
FB — Caleb Henley 82 kickoff return (Francisco Ceja kick)
FB — Demetrio Brown 59 pass from William Green (Francisco Ceja kick)
KM — Trey Cook 7 run (Miguel Cordova kick)
FB — Demetrio Brown 24 pass from William Green (Francisco Ceja kick)
KM — Trey Cook 13 run (Miguel Cordova kick)
KM — Chance Sneed 64 pass from Cagen Clark (Miguel Cordova kick)
FB — Trevonne James 1 pass from William Green (Francisco Ceja kick)
KM — Trey Cook 30 run (kick failed)
FB
KM
First Downs
14
13
Rushing Yards
34-88
27-167
Passing Yards
179
116
Passing
10-21-0
9-19-1
Punts-Avg
5-30.80
4-31.00
Penalties
8-51
6-52
Fumbles-Lost
1-0
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — FB: Alphonzo Williams 15-57, Payton Poole 9-24, Draylon Williams 5-21, Lavon Vessel 1-7, William Green 4--21, KM: Trey Cook 19-140, Cooper Rankin 3-17, Chance Sneed 1-6, Cagen Clark 3-3, Jadon Hunter 1-1.
Passing — FB: William Green 10-21-0-179, KM: Cagen Clark 9-19-1-116.
Receiving — FB: Demetrio Brown 3-85, Chad Hutchinson 2-73, Jordan Thompson 3-18, Dontre Sinegal 1-2, Trevonne James 1-1, KM: Chance Sneed 1-64, Jake Cook 2-21, Cade Hudson 3-14, Jadon Hunter 1-12, Gavin Williams 1-5, Cooper Rankin 1-0.