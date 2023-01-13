Carson Bird
Buy Now

Krum's Carson Bird (35) goes after a rebound with Springtown's Drake Doggett (3) during their game Friday, January 13, 2023, at Bennie Enis Gym in Krum, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

KRUM — A lopsided 22-1 second quarter made the difference as the Krum boys basketball team opened district play with a 63-39 victory over Springtown Friday at Krum High.

The district-opening win helped the Bobcats (15-10, 1-0 in district) begin their District 8-4A campaign on a high note. Krum is coming off a 15-15 season and 8-4 mark in district play last season, when it finished third in District 7-4A behind Argyle and Decatur.

Bryson Bird and Brian Dorgbetor defensive pressure
Buy Now

Krum's Bryson Bird (left,41) and Brian Dorgbetor (24) trap Springtown's Hudson Hulett (10) during their game Friday, January 13, 2023, at Bennie Enis Gym in Krum, Texas.
Andyn Garza
Buy Now

Krum's Andyn Garza (23) weaves through defense during Bobcats game with Springtown Friday, January 13, 2023, at Bennie Enis Gym in Krum, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you