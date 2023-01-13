KRUM — A lopsided 22-1 second quarter made the difference as the Krum boys basketball team opened district play with a 63-39 victory over Springtown Friday at Krum High.
The district-opening win helped the Bobcats (15-10, 1-0 in district) begin their District 8-4A campaign on a high note. Krum is coming off a 15-15 season and 8-4 mark in district play last season, when it finished third in District 7-4A behind Argyle and Decatur.
The Bobcats have a young team this season with no seniors on the roster, but coach Ty Tabor feels good about how his group is coming together.
"They've all bought in," Tabor said. "They're a great group to coach, we don't have a senior in the program. They're really working hard."
Game summary
A slow start saw the Bobcats trail 8-2 just over three minutes into the contest, but they rallied to take their first lead late in the frame and held an 18-14 edge after a quarter. Krum blew the game open behind the aforementioned second quarter surge to lead 40-15 at halftime.
Although Tabor said Krum is not necessarily defined by applying defensive pressure, some full court pressure did help the Bobcats take control of the contest.
"We're not necessarily a pressing team, but we feel like we're multi-faceted and we knew our press would give Springtown a lot of problems tonight," Tabor said. "When we're pressing the first quarter, teams are fresh. As we wear them down with our pace of the game, we feel like typically we're going to be able to make a run when we get into the second quarter."
A relatively low-scoring third quarter saw the Bobcats grow their lead to 53-22 by the end of the frame. Their edge narrowed a bit in the final frame, but they held onto the large cushion and finished off the victory.
Standout players
Krum's Kasen Hastings led all scorers for either team with 17 points. Andyn Garza added 14 points himself while Asher Owens contributed eight. Luke Zavishlak and Case Koiner had six points apiece.
What's next?
The Bobcats continue district play Tuesday, remaining at home to host Decatur with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. Krum finished third in district play last season, one game behind Decatur, making the contest a potentially crucial clash early in the teams' district slate.
Improving on both sides of the ball is the Bobcats' focus as they continue progressing through district play.
"Keep on working on our defense and shoot the ball well," Tabor said. "We did not shoot the ball well tonight, but fortunately our defense picked us up on that end and led to a lot of offense. We need to shoot the ball better than we did tonight going forward."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.