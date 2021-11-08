WEATHERFORD — After back-to-back upset wins to start the 4A volleyball playoffs, the magic of Krum’s playoff run ended with a three-set loss (25-17, 27-25, 25-14) to No. 6-ranked reigning state champion Decatur on Monday night.
For the No. 4 seed Lady Cats (20-21) out of District 7-4A, getting to the regional quarterfinals was an impressive feat thanks in large part to a seven-player senior class.
But up against district foe Decatur, Krum could only keep up for so long, despite holding leads in the first and second frame.
“We had played our best volleyball in the playoff season,” head coach Lynn Larson said. “We couldn’t be any more proud of them — playing with a lot of class.”
Early in the match, Krum had the intensity and execution, going stride-for-stride with the defending champs, even holding a 7-4 lead early in the first set.
But four straight points for Decatur gave the Lady Eagles their first lead, which is part of a larger 10-1 run that flipped the set squarely in their favor.
Krum battled back a bit to bring the score to 15-12, but a 6-0 run essentially ended any comeback bid as Decatur won the frame 25-17.
In the second set, Krum again came out fired up and went toe-to-toe with Decatur, holding multiple four-point leads (9-5, 13-9, 19-15 and 20-16) throughout the frame. But once again, experience and skill helped Decatur rally with a 7-1 run to go up 23-21.
Krum got kills from senior Gabby Gunnoe and Alyssa Nixon to retake the lead at 24-23, but it could not close the set. Decatur finished on a 4-1 run, which concluded with back-to-back Krum attack errors to go up 2-0.
“The effort that they gave tonight — I didn’t know that they had that in them,” Larson said.
At the start of the third set, Decatur came out hot, leading 6-2 before a Krum timeout. Krum closed to within 7-5 out of the timeout, but then Decatur went on another long run, this one 7-1 to extend the lead to 14-6 and essentially put the set away and the match.
It was the third time this season Krum fell in straight sets to Decatur, which has been a tough matchup for Krum all year long.
“[Decatur’s] offensive power makes it tough,” Larson said. “They’re offense is fast, and they’re just tall and they’re going to hit over our blocks.”
The regional quarterfinal run, despite losing a large senior class, is a big boost for the program, Larson said.
“We’ve done reasonably well the last six years, getting to the quarterfinals four times, but it’s huge for the younger kids to experience this and what was going on.”