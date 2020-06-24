One of the most decorated Texas high school boys basketball coaches is leaving the Denton area.
Doug Boxell, who has been the head coach at Krum for the past two seasons, has taken the same job at Martin’s Mill, an emerging Class 2A powerhouse in East Texas.
In Boxell’s two years at the helm of the Bobcats, Krum went 39-34, including a 22-15 mark this past season. The Bobcats advanced to the third round of the playoffs in 2019-20 before falling to district foe Argyle, which advanced to the state tournament.
“The parents and players I had were great,” Boxell said. “I really enjoyed coaching those kids and being around those parents. Krum has a great tradition. It was hard to leave, but I felt in the long run, it was best for me and my wife to be in a place we could do what we wanted to do year-round.
“I appreciate the tremendous support they gave the basketball program and me, personally, with me and my wife. They do a lot of things right. I look forward to seeing how they do in the future.”
Boxell is perhaps best known in the Denton area for the 14 years he spent as the head coach at Ponder. During that stretch, he led the Lions to state championships in 2001, 2008 and 2009, building Ponder’s basketball dynasty.
Following the 2009 season, Boxell left Ponder to take over at the University of the Ozarks, but returned to the high school ranks at Class 3A Bowie in 2013. Boxell led the Jackrabbits to five consecutive district championships before delivering a state title in 2018.
Over the course of his career, Boxell has claimed six state championships — three at Ponder, one at Santo, one at Sudan and one at Bowie.
The 63-year-old inherits a talented program at Martin’s Mill that went 39-0 and advanced to the state tournament last season. In 2018-19, the Mustangs posted a 37-3 record, falling to Gruver in the 2A semifinal.
“I just felt like Martin’s Mill was a good fit for me,” Boxell said. “It was kind of like an old Ponder situation. It’s an all-basketball school. I kind of longed to be in that situation again. They have a good program, and you get to work with all your kids [grades] 7-12.”