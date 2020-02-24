ALEDO — The Krum Bobcats won the 4A Region I bi-district title with a 66-53 win over Glen Rose on Monday night at Aledo High School. Led by 19 points from Brent Boone and with Josh Boone and Trey Smith each pitching in 17, Krum (16-18) held off a scrappy Glen Rose (18-17) squad that held within single digits most of the way through the game.
Krum defeated Glen Rose in the playoffs last season. Bobcats coach Doug Boxell noted the Tigers would be feeling energized by the prospect of revenge. But Krum started hot, taking a 17-9 lead at the end of one. Brent Boone provided 10 points in the first frame alone.
“I knew Glen Rose could play,” Boxell said. “Every win is big. With us beating them last year, I knew they would have a bit of a mental edge — wanting to come back and settle the score, so to speak. I though Josh Boone’s height really showed up tonight.”
Glen Rose would rely heavily on the 3-point shot throughout the night, but especially in the second quarter. A couple hits would pull the Tigers within six after a 3 from Parker Simmons, his only make of the game. Glen Rose outscored Krum 15-14 in the quarter, but the Bobcats carried a 31-24 lead into halftime.
The Tigers outscored Krum across a quarter only one more time — the fourth quarter by a 18-17 total.
“I knew they could shoot the 3,” Boxell said. “I watched Glen Rose play Alvarado, and Alvarado is a good team who beat us. Glen Rose was ahead at halftime.”
Josh Boone helped Krum swing momentum back toward the Bobcats with a massive third quarter. He scored 11 of Krum’s 18 points in the third, with just one point coming from the foul line. Brett Boone, Conor Farrington and Smith each pitched in the only other field goals made by Krum in the quarter.
Josh Boone helped Krum get back in the paint and pull away. Krum entered the fourth up 49-35
“I thought Josh Boone had a really good game tonight,” Boxell said. “His shooting in the third was big. Glen Rose cut the lead down and had the momentum and we had to find our identity and go back inside again. He helped us establish down there.”
Glen Rose would not go down easily even late in the fourth. The Tigers cut the lead to 10, but Krum made 11 of 19 free throws down the stretch to keep the cushion. Farrington made 5 of 7 at the line and had the final two trips to the free-throw line for Krum for the 66-53 final.
The Bobcats await the winner of Burkburnett vs. Big Spring.
“These kids have put a lot of time in,” Boxell said. “I’m just happy. I’m happy we’re getting to stay together and play another ballgame.”