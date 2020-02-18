DECATUR — Looking to force a three-way tie atop the district standings with a win, the Krum Bobcats instead fell short Tuesday night on the road. Decatur downed Krum 65-52 to win the District 8-5A title in front of the home crowd.
It was the second time this season for Decatur (26-8, 8-1 district) to defeat the Bobcats (19-15, 4-3), after winning their Jan. 31 matchup 52-44 in Krum.
On Tuesday night, the Eagles were led by 27 points from junior Calaway Dykes, who exploded for 10 points in the second quarter to rally Decatur back into the game.
Senior Grayson Harris added 16 point on Decatur’s senior night as he helped the Eagles establish the lead they would not relinquish. His seven-straight points in the third quarter put Decatur up by three possessions, a cushion that would be key as Krum attempted to rally late.
The Bobcats led after one quarter behind six points from Josh Boone. A majority of their points came from the inside as Krum forced its way to the rim.
Decatur adjusted in the second quarter. While keeping with the full-court press, the Eagles began to clog the paint, forcing Krum to take midrange jumpers to mixed success. The Eagles’ shooting picked up behind a key 3 from Dykes late in the second.
Decatur took a 32-29 lead into halftime. Boone finished with 14 points while Abraham Dillon and Trey Smith led the Krum scoring with 15 each. Boone was the only Krum player to have a field goal make in each quarter.
Decatur opened the second half with a 3, but Krum kept the lead to just one possession for the majority of the third quarter. Harris was able to find a hot hand as he scored seven straight points, with makes on three of four Decatur possessions across a short span late in the third. His run put the Eagles up 44-36.
Krum would not go quietly, as the Decatur lead remained under 10 points. The Bobcats chipped away at the lead with free throws from Smith and Dillon, but Dykes was able to finish the game strong with seven points from the field in the fourth quarter to push Decatur to a 10-plus point win.
Both teams now await their playoff matchups. Decatur will enter as the No. 1 seed while Krum finishes the regular season as the No. 3 seed in District 8-5A.