KRUM — From the opening tip to the final buzzer, a level of hysteria consumed Friday night’s game between Krum and Decatur.
As Decatur pressured the pace into their favor, neither teams had a second to pause. The two sides flew back and forth with physicality peppered in every play. Eventually, the Eagles (21-8, 3-1 in District 8-5A) pulled in front, only for Krum’s junior point guard Abe Dillon to bring it back to a tie at 42-42 with under two minutes left.
However, Decatur’s depth proved to be too much for the hometown Bobcats (18-11, 3-1) as Krum lost 52-44, its first district loss of the year.
“Last year we couldn’t play against them — they kicked us both times — and tonight our kids showed they can play,” Krum coach Doug Boxell said. “We had some crucial turnovers late and it came down to Decatur making plays down the stretch and we didn’t.”
In the final quarter, Decatur’s defense continued to hound Boxell’s team and the Bobcats turned to Dillon time after time — and he delivered. He accounted for eight of Krum’s 15 points in the final frame, along with a pair of assists.
Unfortunately, a late turnover and shot that rimmed out allowed the Eagles to pull away. Decatur continued to sub, keeping their defense fresh and the ferocity at a continuously high level.
“Abe’s got an unbelievable motor and he never gets tired. He had a couple turnovers we have to take care of, so patience is important for him,” Boxell said. “One thing we learned from this too is we have to get our bench improved, because they were running kids at us all night and it fatigued us, so I have to give them a chance.”
Dillon finished with 13, while Josh Boone had 10 of his own in the loss. After losing to Decatur by 28 points on two separate occasions last year, Boxell understands his team can build off this effort.
“Our kids worked hard and believed,” Boxell said. “Last year, we couldn’t give these guys a game, but now if we work a little harder and improve, then we have a shot to be whatever we want in the playoffs.”
Girls: Decatur 62, Krum 38
Krum’s attempt at a late flurry against a scorching-hot Decatur team was far from enough. The Lady Bobcats went on a 8-0 run in the final frame, but the Lady Eagles had already done their damage in the first three quarters.
Krum dropped the district contest 62-38, after the Lady Eagles made 13 3-pointers to put the game out of reach for the Lady Bobcats. Decatur’s shooting was remarkable and continued to put the game out of reach.
“My kids made some good adjustments, but when a team shoots the way Decatur did, it’s hard to beat them,” Krum coach Lana Degelia said. “We don’t have time to dwell on it — we have to get right back at it next week.”