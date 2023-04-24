Krum jumped back into the Texas Girls Coaches Association's state softball rankings this week, adding to three other local teams that retained spots in the poll.
Those softball squads are set to open their playoff campaigns this week among seven teams from the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area to make the postseason. Guyer and Argyle's baseball teams also remained ranked this week as they enter the final week of the regular season.
The Record-Chronicle breaks down where all six state-ranked teams stand below.
Softball
6A No. 2 Guyer (29-0)
The Lady Wildcats finished off an undefeated regular season with two more victories last week.
Guyer (29-0, 14-0 in district) rolled to a 14-4 win over McKinney, then pulled out a narrow 7-5 triumph over Prosper Rock Hill in the regular season finale. Those wins wrapped up the District 5-6A title for the Lady Wildcats, which are ranked No. 14 in the nation by MaxPreps' April 18 rankings.
Now, Guyer sets sights on its first-round playoff series with Flower Mound Marcus. Game 1 is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Guyer High.
5A No. 21 Argyle (26-5-1)
The Lady Eagles also took home their district championship, though there was a tad more drama in there's as it took a last day win to secure the title.
Argyle (26-5-1, 12-2) knocked off Grapevine 7-1 in its earlier game of the week, then rolled to a 12-0 victory over area foe Denton High to clinch the District 7-5A title. The Lady Eagles face some challenges in their first year at the 5A level, but ultimately take a top seed into their first foray in the classification's playoff bracket.
A first-round matchup with Midlothian Heritage now looms, starting with Game 1 at 7 p.m. Thursday at Midlothian Heritage.
4A No. 11 Aubrey (26-6)
The Lady Chaparrals moved up one spot from their No. 12 ranking last week as they wrapped up an unbeaten district title.
Aubrey (26-6, 8-0) coasted to a pair of run-rule wins over Anna, taking the first game 14-1 before winning the second 10-0 at home. Those wins locked up the District 11-4A championship for the Lady Chaps, and thus a top seed heading into the 4A playoffs.
A one-game playoff with Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins looms Aubrey's opening-round series. The Lady Chaps advanced to the regional semifinal round of last year's postseason.
4A No. 18 Krum (21-7-1)
After wrapping up the District 8-4A championship last week, the Lady Cats returned to the TGCA's rankings as they come in at No. 18 this week.
Krum (21-7-1, 9-1) enters the postseason on a roll after winning its last eight games of the regular season, including an 8-1 win over Springtown and 10-0 win over Fort Worth Castleberry last week. The Lady Cats were last ranked in the March 13 poll, where they came in at No. 19 in the 4A rankings.
Krum opens the postseason with a best-of-three series against Gainesville. Game 1 is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday at Gainesville High.
Baseball
6A No. 23 Guyer (23-10)
The Wildcats rose from last week's No. 24 ranking after they notched a pair of important district wins to give themselves a one-game cushion over Allen in the 5-6A title race.
Guyer (23-10, 11-1) swept McKinney in the teams' district series, winning the first game 8-2 and the second 5-2. Those wins combined with Allen's Friday night loss to Prosper, where it fell to 10-2 in district play, mean the Wildcats are now in the district's driver seat ahead of their final series this week.
Notching one last district sweep over Prosper Rock Hill, which enters at 6-6 in district, would guarantee Guyer the District 5-6A title. A split could bring potential tiebreakers into play with Allen if the Eagles win out.
5A No. 11/RV Argyle (22-6-2)
The Eagles fell out of the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's top 10 to the receiving votes category and dropped from No. 4 to No. 11 in the THSB poll after suffering a series sweep.
Argyle (22-6-2, 9-3) dropped a pair of low-scoring games with Grapevine, which remains unbeaten in district play at 12-0. The Eagles lost the first contest 3-1 and the second game 5-1, keeping them in second place in District 7-5A with two games to go.
The Eagles wrap up district play this week against area foe Denton High.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.