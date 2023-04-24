Krum's Addison Martindale
Buy Now

Krum's Addison Martindale (5) winds up for a pitch during their game against Sanger earlier this season. Martindale and the Lady Cats are ranked among the state's best heading into the playoffs this week.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Krum jumped back into the Texas Girls Coaches Association's state softball rankings this week, adding to three other local teams that retained spots in the poll.

Those softball squads are set to open their playoff campaigns this week among seven teams from the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area to make the postseason. Guyer and Argyle's baseball teams also remained ranked this week as they enter the final week of the regular season.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0