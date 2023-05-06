The last time Krum qualified for the playoffs in 2019, its seniors were in eighth grade.
Even then, the Bobcats were swept out of the postseason in a pair of narrow losses to Godley. Their last second-round appearance came in 2018, where they won a one-game bout with Dallas Carter before losing a three-game set to Crandall in Round 2.
This year's senior class ended both of those droughts Saturday at Prosper Rock Hill High, taking a 9-5 win over area rival Sanger to prevail 2-1 in a competitive best-of-three, bi-district round series.
It was an especially meaningful moment for Krum coach Carl Hollums, who reflected postgame on the journey his seniors have navigated to reach that point.
"It means a lot," a visibly emotional Hollums said. "These are my first freshmen who stuck with the program and really grinded. They've earned it.
"They've been tested over and over again. They started out with the COVID year where they got to play 12 games, then last year and the year before we miss it by one. This year they go and do what they do. It's fun, it's been a progression. They've earned it."
With the win, Krum advanced to play Stephenville (17-9-1) in the area round of the playoffs after it swept Levelland with a pair of run-rule wins. The teams will square off next week with time, date and location of the game(s) to be determined.
There were certainly some ups and downs to reach that point, even during the opening-round series.
Krum (18-15) won the first game of the series 8-5, but then fell 5-2 in Game 2 on Friday, missing an opportunity to close out the series. The lengthy series took its toll on both teams' pitching staffs, leaving options short and runs frequent in the high-scoring decider.
The Bobcats pulled ahead early with a five-run first inning, though, and managed to keep Sanger (21-15) at arm's length the rest of the way.
Jonathan Massengale got the game started with a bang as he knocked a leadoff triple to the wall, then Gavin Flores drove him in on an RBI single. Cris Montes drove in two more runs on a two-RBI double later in the inning, then a pair more crossed on an error.
Krum tacked on one more run in the fourth inning to make it 6-0 on an RBI double by Gavin Flores, who reached three times on the day as he went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
"We came in really aggressive hitting the ball," Gavin Flores said. "Since the morning we've been really hot, excited to play. Pitching was right there where I like it, and it was a good day for me."
Coming off a tough outing Friday night that saw him pitch just two full innings, Creed Payne was strong on the mound for Krum as he blanked the Indians through the first four innings.
Sanger finally got to Payne in the fifth, though, as a single and two walks loaded the bases with one out and Yadiel Berrios relieved him. Major Bilyeu delivered for Sanger with an RBI single, then Chase Wernimont drew a walk that scored a run. Berrios induced a groundout to keep it at 6-2 through five.
Krum answered with three more runs in the top of the sixth. First Dillon Flores had an RBI single, then a second runner crossed on a passed ball and the third came across as the Indians turned a 4-6-3 double play.
Sanger found more offense with two away in the bottom of the sixth as Mason Allen had an RBI single, then a balk brought another across before Bilyeu doubled in a run for his second RBI of the game, making it 9-5 through six innings. Jakob Vardas took the mound and got the final out of the inning for Krum.
Vardas then induced two groundouts and rallied from hitting a batter to get a game-ending strikeout in the seventh.
Heading into its series with Stephenville — which advanced to the regional finals last season — Krum knows it will have its hands full.
"Now, we have to lock back in," Hollums said. "We'll celebrate this today, and we're going to go get ready for the next round. ... We've played [Stephenville] every year but this year, and every year we've played them it's been an experience, it's been close. We're familiar with 'em.
"We just have to focus on us, maintain the course and just keep rowing the boat."
