CORINTH — It was just one week ago last Tuesday that the Krum Lady Bobcats suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Aubrey in five sets. What a difference a week makes.
At Lake Dallas this Tuesday, the story was much different for the Lady Bobcats. Krum was in absolute command against the Lady Falcons on their home court from the first set on, using a crucial 14-3 run to cement the tone of a match that they would go on to sweep in three sets for a final line of 25-19, 25-20, 25-20.
So, what exactly was the major adjustment?
“I think we did a lot better job from the serving line,” Krum coach Lynn Larson said. “I think we only missed three serves the whole match, and our whole goal is to keep their big hitters out of the game. And we thought we served really well today [and] kept their offense out of system.”
Though Krum was flat out of the gate against the Lady Falcons in the first set and fell behind 6-2 at one point, it was that 14-3 run that followed an early timeout by Larson that completely sucked the air out of a solid crowd of Lake Dallas faithful.
“Honestly, I don’t even remember what I said — I just said we had to get our offense in the game. Sydney [Martin] did a good job back there,” Larson said. “Spot serving and keeping their offense out of the game. We’re shorter. We don’t have as big [of] hitters as they do. But I thought we passed well. And I really think our serving kept us in this match tonight.”
As for Lake Dallas, it was a slew of mental errors that led to giving points away to Krum in some inopportune spots.
“We don’t need great things. We need to be consistently good,” Lake Dallas coach Kristinn Holbrooks said. “That consistently good stuff is going to be what helps us win matches. And we just didn’t have the consistency tonight.
“Krum was solid all around. They didn’t make a lot of errors. And we did. We gave them a lot of points [with] unforced errors on our part. But we’re still young [and the] season is still young.”
Offensively for the Lady Bobcats, Gaby Gunnoe paced the offensive attack with nine kills and three assists, while Mary Doyle and Ashlyn Baker each racked up six kills apiece. As for Martin, she helped hold down the defensive end with 10 digs as well.
Despite the loss, there were still plenty of key positive aspects to take away from the match for the Lady Falcons.
Caelyn Gunn was a force with 15 kills, two blocks and four digs for Lake Dallas, while Reagan Hamm was all over the court with 26 assists and five digs. Not to mention Maddy Hirneise, who received high praise from Holbrooks with her performance of 12 digs.
“We played pretty lights out for the most part. Maddy Hirneise probably played the best she’s played in the past three years for us,” Holbrooks said. “Our serve receive was better than it has been. So that was promising.”
While it was an impressive performance for Krum’s offense, perhaps it was the defense that really was the focal point Tuesday. From the beginning, the Lady Bobcats showed a relentlessness on their end of the floor that was crucial in holding down Lake Dallas.
“Really, that’s our approach all the time. We play scrappy defense,” Larson said. “We focus on it a lot. We’re not very big. So, we [have] to really work hard. That’s just the way we like to play.”
And it just might be that scrappiness from Krum that will shape their identity this season.