BOYD — It was an all-around team effort for the Krum Lady Bobcats on Friday evening against Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis in their Class 4A Region I bi-district playoff game, with the Lady Bobcats using a 13-hit attack to capture a 15-0 run-rule victory.
Out of the chute Krum was all business, firing six runs across the plate in the first inning before doubling its lead to 12-0 after three innings. Finally, Krum capped their scoring bonanza off with a three-run fourth.
Lexi Osborn drove in four runs from the leadoff spot for the Lady Bobcats while Kinley Johnson and Raylee Carter teamed up to collected three RBIs each in the heart of the order.
Gracie Riley was spectacular in her five-inning start, scattering two hits and allowing two walks with 11 punchouts to shut down Diamond Hill-Jarvis.