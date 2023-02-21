Krum built up an early lead and fended off some Sanger runs to take a 57-40 win Tuesday at Guyer High in a bi-district round playoff clash between area rivals.
With the victory, the Bobcats (24-11) advance to face Snyder (13-18) later this week in the area round of the playoffs after the Tigers' 41-38 opening-round win over Stephenville Tuesday night.
Krum is also making its first trip to the second round of the playoffs since the 2019-20 season, when it fell to Argyle in Round 3.
The Bobcats' performance on the night was far from perfect, but it was enough to achieve their ultimate goal of continuing the campaign. That reality leaves the squad with plenty to improve on entering the second round.
"I thought it was spotty," Krum coach Ty Tabor said. "We started off well. We had some stretches where we played really well, but we had some other stretches where I felt like we didn't execute, didn't rebound the way we should. We kind of kept them in the game because of that."
Game summary
The Bobcats opened the contest strong on a 10-4 run, finishing off the first quarter leading 15-6. The Indians rallied a bit in the second period, making it just a five-point game late in the frame before a buzzer-beating half court shot by Kasen Hastings made it 26-18 heading into the half.
"We really talked about how we wanted to get after them for the first quarter and hopefully exert our will," Tabor said. "We were able to do that, I just wish we could have maintained it a little better throughout the game."
Krum broke the game open behind a strong third quarter, opening the frame on a 9-0 run to hold a 39-23 lead entering the final period. Sanger (17-18) cut into the lead a bit early in the fourth quarter, but the deficit proved too much to overcome in the end.
"We just had way too many turnovers in the first half, but we battled," Sanger coach Bobby Stastny said. "I think they might have been a little nervous, they've never been in this situation. It's the first time in the playoffs since 2018-19.
"I'm proud of 'em, extremely proud of 'em."
Standout players
Krum's Kasen Hastings led all scorers in the contest with 17 points, including his improbable half-court heave at the end of the first half. Aaron Lira came in behind him with nine points for the Bobcats, while Brian Dorgbetor posted seven. Carson Bird and Andyn Garza added six points apiece.
Jordyn Brown led Sanger's scoring effort with 15 points on the night, 10 of those coming in the fourth period alone. Hunter Nelms chipped in nine points, while Kason Peebles added eight.
What's next?
For Sanger, the loss ends what was largely a resurgent season in Stastny's first year at the helm. The Indians made their first playoff berth since the 2018-19 season, and their 17 wins on the season are more than the previous two years combined.
Those achievements have Stastny excited about what's to come heading into his second year leading the program.
"I wish we could take a week off and start again," Stastny said. "This is all new to these guys, the way I do things. Even just being in the weight room and doing stuff the right way.
"I'm extremely pleased and excited for the guys who are coming back."
For Krum, the season is extended by at least one more game, giving the storied program a chance to continue its pursuit of a sixth state championship. The Bobcats know an improved performance will be needed to find the same result later this week against Snyder.
"I think we have to handle the pressure of the playoffs a bit better," Tabor said. "We let some calls affect us more than they should. We're going to talk about that and just make sure we don't let the moment be too big for us. We only have one guy that has any playoff experience, this is a new thing to 'em. We'll grow before the next game."
