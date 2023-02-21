Krum's Luke Zavishlak and Carson Bird, along with Sanger's Jett Jones
Krum's Carson Bird (35) and Luke Zavishlak (11) play tough defense on Sanger's Jett Jones (11) during their playoff game at Guyer High School Tuesday February 21, 2023, in Denton, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Krum built up an early lead and fended off some Sanger runs to take a 57-40 win Tuesday at Guyer High in a bi-district round playoff clash between area rivals.

With the victory, the Bobcats (24-11) advance to face Snyder (13-18) later this week in the area round of the playoffs after the Tigers' 41-38 opening-round win over Stephenville Tuesday night.

Krum's Brian Dorgbetor
Krum's Brian Dorgbetor (24) gets a shot off over Sanger's Brandon Hodge (4) during their playoff game at Guyer High School Tuesday February 21, 2023, in Denton, Texas.
Krum's Andyn Garza and Brian Dorgbetor battle Sanger's Jordyn Brown
Krum's Andyn Garza (23, left) and Brian Dorgbetor (24) battle Sanger's Jordyn Brown (5) for a rebound during their playoff game at Guyer High School Tuesday February 21, 2023, in Denton, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

