The stakes continue to rise with high school football season now into its sixth week of games.
Some teams are thriving while others have faltered early on, though there is still time for most to turn things around. Three of the 11 squads within the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area are off this week. Two play on Thursday night as Ryan hosts Fort Worth South Hills and Denton travels to face Frisco Independence.
The other six teams will have plenty on the line Friday night as they venture deeper into district play. The Record-Chronicle breaks down keys to each of Friday's showdowns below.
Braswell (2-3, 0-2) at McKinney (4-1, 2-0)
Three straight losses have derailed the Bengals' strong start.
Their offense sputtered last week in a 43-7 loss to Allen that was much more competitive than the final score indicates for the first half and early in the second half. Braswell's defense came through with key stops time and time again, but the offense struggled to move the ball and rarely came away with points when it did.
The Bengals will certainly need more offensive production this week against McKinney, which has scored 45-plus points in each of its last four contests.
Guyer (5-0, 2-0) vs. McKinney Boyd (0-5, 0-2)
The wins keep piling up for the Wildcats as they retained their No. 6 standing in Class 6A this week with a 49-21 win over Little Elm.
Guyer dominated the contest in leading 49-7 through three quarters as its offense rebounded from a sluggish outing against Prosper two weeks ago. It marked the Wildcats' fourth game this year scoring 40-plus points after posting 23 against Prosper.
Continued success on the offensive side along with the defense playing up to its usual standard of allowing just 16.4 points per game should be plenty against a struggling McKinney Boyd squad.
Lake Dallas (5-0, 1-0) vs. Frisco Memorial (1-4, 0-1)
A historically good start to the Falcons' campaign continued last week with a dominant 59-14 victory over Carrollton Creekview.
Their offense continued its upward trajectory in scoring more than 40 points for the third consecutive week, bumping the unit's average up to 45.4 points per game for the season. Cade Bortnem continues to impress in his first year as the full-time starting quarterback with 1,282 passing yards for 20 touchdowns through five contests.
Continued growth is crucial for Lake Dallas, not only against Memorial but also as it approaches a pivotal matchup with 5A-DII No. 1 Argyle (5-0, 1-0) next week.
Aubrey (3-2, 1-0) vs. Gainesville (1-4, 1-0)
A 1-2 start put a damper on lofty expectations surrounding the Chaparrals coming off their deepest playoff run in program history.
They have since turned things around with 134 points scored over the last two weeks while surrendering just 14. The offensive showing in particular is a positive sign for Aubrey after it faced some early struggles against stout opponents without star running back Braylon Colgrove.
Building on that offensive success is crucial moving forward, particularly against a Gainesville team that held previously undefeated Sanger (4-1, 0-1) to just 14 points to pick up its first win last week.
Sanger (4-1, 0-1) vs. Van Alstyne (2-3, 1-0)
Speaking of the Indians, they suffered a surprising loss to then-winless Gainesville a week after dominating then-undefeated Mineral Wells.
The obvious area of concern comes offensively, where Sanger failed to produce much after posting an average of 43.8 points per game over the first four weeks. After breaking out with a big game through the air versus Mineral Wells, quarterback Logan Lewis struggled for consistency at 7 of 18 for 83 yards.
More consistency in the passing game and across the board offensively is imperative for the Indians moving forward. This week's foe Van Alstyne is fresh off a narrow win over area squad Krum.
Pilot Point (1-4, 0-1) vs. Paradise (5-0, 1-0)
The Bearcats' season-opening win over Callisburg feels a long way off now after they suffered a fourth straight loss last week in a a 58-24 blowout against Whitesboro.
Their offense was able to move the ball a bit with 325 yards overall, but could not score enough to keep up with Whitesboro's pace. The performance marked Pilot Point allowed 56-plus points for back-to-back weeks as the defense has struggled since surrendering an average of just 20.3 points through the first three games.
It will take quite a bit of improvement on both sides of the ball for the Bearcats to stand much of a chance against Paradise, which has scored more than 50 points each of the last three weeks.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.