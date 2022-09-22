Braswell breakdown img
Buy Now

Braswell’s Dylan Smith (2) catches a long pass against Keller Fossil Ridge during the first game at the new Carrico Stadium earlier this season.

 Al Key/DRC

With four weeks worth of games complete, every Denton-area high school football team has a district contest this week.

After Argyle’s Thursday night showdown with Frisco Memorial, the other 10 teams within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area take the field Friday night. Ryan is set for its third district game already, while Braswell and Guyer play their second 5-6A foes and all the other schools have their district openers.

Ryan breakdown
Buy Now

Ryan wide receiver Braeden Mussett (10) eludes Saginaw defender Paul Barasa (4) during the teams' game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex last week.
Krum breakdown
Buy Now

Krum wide receiver Case Pitt (12) catches a long pass with Ponder's Keyser Montoya (5) defending during the teams' game at Lion Stadium earlier this season.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Recommended for you