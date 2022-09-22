With four weeks worth of games complete, every Denton-area high school football team has a district contest this week.
After Argyle’s Thursday night showdown with Frisco Memorial, the other 10 teams within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area take the field Friday night. Ryan is set for its third district game already, while Braswell and Guyer play their second 5-6A foes and all the other schools have their district openers.
The Record-Chronicle breaks down a key point for each of Friday’s games below.
Braswell vs Allen
A one-point loss to Prosper Rock Hill last Friday quickly put the Bengals behind the eight-ball in the relentless District 5-6A. It marked their second straight defeat after surrendering the most points in program history in a 79-20 loss to Trophy Club Byron Nelson two weeks ago.
Life doesn’t get easier this week as Braswell (2-2, 0-1 in district) hosts perennial power Allen (3-1, 1-0) at Carrico Stadium. Improvement on both sides of the ball will be necessary for the Bengals to stay competitive with the No. 9-ranked team in all of Class 6A.
Guyer at Little Elm
Speaking of highly-regarded 6A squads, the Wildcats have maintained their preseason No. 6 standing in the classification with an undefeated start to the season. They knocked off then-No. 17 Prosper last week in a 23-6 defensive battle to open district play.
This week, Guyer (4-0, 1-0) travels to take on a Little Elm (1-3, 0-1) team that had its three nondistrict games decided by five total points before dropping its district opener 49-16 to McKinney last week. Reestablishing the pass game is a likely point of emphasis for the Wildcats after throwing for just 72 yards last week as the running backs led the offense.
Ryan at The Colony
After a nondistrict setback against New Braunfels, the Raiders’ first two district opponents have proven to be no match for the No. 3-ranked team in 5A-DI. They blew out Azle 63-14 to open district play before coasting past Saginaw 56-0 last week.
More of the same could be in store for Ryan (2-1, 2-0) this week when it takes on The Colony (1-3, 1-1). The Cougars have surrendered an average of 49 points per game in their three losses with a 72-0 blowout of South Hills (1-2, 0-1) the lone outlier, likely providing plenty of chances for the Raiders’ offense to thrive.
Denton vs Frisco Emerson
The Broncos have already improved on back-to-back one-win seasons this fall in taking their second victory of the year 62-0 over Gainesville last week. That early success in nondistrict play shows promise in their first year on a new campus with state-of-the-art practice facilities.
A challenging foe awaits Denton (2-2) in Friday’s district opener when it hosts first-year varsity program Frisco Emerson (4-0). The Mavericks are out to a strong start with several convincing wins led by a potent offense that is averaging 39.3 points per game behind a balanced attack. The Broncos are focused on taking their play to the next level during district competition.
Lake Dallas at Carrollton Creekview
One of four undefeated teams left in the Denton area, the Falcons tied their best start since 2013 with a commanding 57-27 win over Grand Prairie last week. Complementary football has been key to the team’s early success with the offense scoring an average of 42 points per game while the defense has allowed just 16.8 points per game.
Lake Dallas (4-0) faces a sputtering Carrollton Creekview (0-4) team in its district opener. The Mustangs have lost each of their first four games by 20-plus points and scored no more than 14 points in any contest. All signs point to continued success on both sides of the ball being more than enough for the Falcons to extend their win streak.
Aubrey at Bridgeport
An up-and-down nondistrict slate left the Chaparrals at .500 heading into district competition. They won a close game in Week 1 before dropping a heartbreaker to Anna, then lost 29-14 to Arlington Seguin and dominated Frisco Panther Creek 68-0 last week.
Continued growth on both sides of the ball is critical for Aubrey (2-2), especially taking on an explosive Bridgeport (3-1) offense that has posted 50-plus points each of the last three weeks. The Chaps’ methodical Wing-T offense could be just the antidote for that attack if they can establish the run game early and often.
Krum at Van Alstyne
A rough 1-3 start featuring two losses by 20 or more points and a narrow defeat to Ponder has left the Bobcats aiming for improvement in district play. They have shown flashes on both sides of the ball but struggled to find consistency, particularly on defense in allowing 39.3 points per game.
This week, Krum (1-3) travels to take on a Van Alstyne (1-3) team that’s experienced similar struggles early in its season with two 30-plus point losses, a close defeat and narrow win. It’s a matchup that provides the Bobcats with a good opportunity to get back on track and open district play on a high note.
Sanger at Gainesville
Another of the area’s unbeaten, the Indians finished nondistrict play with an impressive 63-20 win over then-undefeated Mineral Wells last week. It marked their largest margin of victory so far with the three prior games decided by an average of eight points.
Sanger (4-0) kicks off district play against a Gainesville (0-4) team that’s trending in the opposite direction. The Leopards have surrendered 48.8 points per game so far and lost just one game by fewer than 20 points. More of what has been so effective on both sides of the ball should be plenty for the Indians to continue their win streak.
Pilot Point at Whitesboro
Since handling Callisburg 28-13 in Week 1, the Bearcats have struggled with three consecutive nondistrict losses. They came up three points short against Farmersville but dropped the other two contests by an average margin of 32 points.
An early test comes Pilot Point’s (1-3) way to open nondistrict play when it faces off with Whitesboro (3-0), which also bears the Bearcat moniker. Pilot Point has won four of the schools’ last six meetings and will need to make significant strides to take its fifth victory in seven tries.
Ponder at Paradise
The Lions’ three-game win streak to open the year — which tied the best start in program history — ended last week with a 64-54 loss to Godley. They had rallied from early deficits to defeat Fort Worth Dunbar and Krum in shootouts the first two weeks but could not quite overcome the Wildcats.
District play opens with a tough challenger as Ponder (3-1) travels to take on an undefeated Paradise (4-0) team that has had no trouble scoring points. The Panthers have scored 50-plus points in each of their last two games and have won every game by three or more scores. The Lions will need to make strides defensively and build on their strong offensive start to get back in the win column.
