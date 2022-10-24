Landon Sides Allen catch
Buy Now

Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides (7) gains yardage after a catch during the Wildcats' game against Allen at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Friday, October 20, 2022 in Denton, Texas.

 Al Key/DRC

Just two weeks remain of the high school football regular season as the stakes continue to rise and pressure builds down the stretch.

Plenty of key matchups were decided last week with teams jockeying for playoff berths and positioning ahead of the postseason. It was a mixed bag of a week for schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area as they went a combined 5-6 overall.

Ryan INT versus Aledo
Buy Now

Ryan defensive back Trae Williams (15) intercepts a pass intended for Aledo wide receiver Gavin Olenjack (22) during their game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Friday, October 21, 2022, in Denton, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Recommended for you