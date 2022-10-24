Just two weeks remain of the high school football regular season as the stakes continue to rise and pressure builds down the stretch.
Plenty of key matchups were decided last week with teams jockeying for playoff berths and positioning ahead of the postseason. It was a mixed bag of a week for schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area as they went a combined 5-6 overall.
The Record-Chronicle runs through key takeaways from every team's showing below.
Braswell's district skid continues
A week after falling at home to Denton ISD foe Guyer, life did not get easier for the Bengals in traveling to take on Prosper, which rose to No. 11 in this week's Class 6A rankings.
Braswell (2-6, 0-5 in District 5-6A) suffered its sixth consecutive loss in falling 59-14 to the Eagles. The Bengals trailed just 17-14 at halftime before the Eagles (7-1, 4-1) blew the game open with 28 points in the third quarter alone. Quarterback Keegan Byrd and wide receiver/defensive back Dylan Smith combined for Braswell's two scores on the day.
Although the Bengals are well out of the playoff picture, they still get two more chances to salvage a district win starting this Friday with their home finale against Little Elm (1-7, 0-5).
Wildcats put dominance on display
On the other end of the spectrum in 5-6A, the Wildcats continued their unblemished season with perhaps their most impressive victory to date.
Guyer (8-0, 5-0) thoroughly dominated perennial power Allen (6-2, 4-1) 49-7 Thursday night, controlling all three phases of the game. Quarterback Jackson Arnold threw for more touchdowns than incompletions, Peyton Bowen pulled off a ridiculous punt return touchdown and the Wildcats notched their first-ever win over the Eagles in the process.
Another key test comes this week when Guyer travels to face McKinney (6-2, 4-1). A win would lock up the Wildcats' first outright district championship since 2014.
Ryan's upset bid comes up just short
Another battle of historically successful programs went down in Denton last week as the Raiders tussled with 10-time state champion Aledo on Friday.
Ryan (4-3, 4-2) rallied from a 21-7 halftime deficit to tie the game at 21 early in the fourth quarter before Aledo retook a six-point lead after a touchdown and missed extra point. From there, the Raiders squandered a pair of chances to answer with an interception and three-and-out before another Bearcats score sealed their fate.
Next up for Ryan is a road showdown with Fort Worth Brewer (2-6, 2-4), a likely must-win game for the Raiders to stay in contention for a third-place finish in District 3-5A DI.
Another win keeps Broncos in playoff hunt
After dropping their first two games of district play, the Broncos' playoff chances seemed slim.
Rallying from those defeats with back-to-back victories has Denton (4-4, 2-2) right back in the thick of things as it comes down the stretch of the regular season. The Broncos edged out Frisco Memorial 38-35 last Thursday, seeing a 24-point lead nearly evaporate in the fourth quarter. Star running back Coco Brown lit up the stat sheet as usual with 33 carries for 209 yards and four touchdowns.
Next up for Denton is a daunting showdown with 5A-DII No. 1 Argyle before a playoff spot decider against Lake Dallas.
Argyle continues cruise through 5A
Speaking of the Eagles, they made yet another statement in 3-5A DII last week with a win over the district's only other remaining undefeated team.
Argyle (8-0, 4-0) handled Frisco Independence (7-1, 3-1) 35-10 to take over sole possession of first place in the district and maintain its No. 1 ranking in all of 5A-DII. Running back Landon Farris helped lead the way with 20 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
A win over Denton this week would secure the Eagles' 13th district championship in the last 14 seasons.
Losing streak narrows Falcons' margin
Two weeks after Argyle ended their hot start to the season, the Falcons slipped up once again Friday with a 24-20 loss to Frisco Emerson.
Lake Dallas (6-2, 2-2) led the game 20-0 at halftime before surrendering 24 unanswered points to come up short of a crucial district win. Victories last week and in this week's showdown with Independence would have locked up a playoff spot, but the loss to Emerson means the Falcons have to beat a motivated Denton team in their regular season finale to make the postseason.
Chaparrals roll to district title
Continuing their streak through district play, the Chaps picked up their sixth consecutive win overall and clinched the District 5-4A DII championship with a 56-14 blowout of Sanger.
Since suffering through an up-and-down nondistrict slate, Aubrey (7-2, 5-0) has gone on a tear through district play in winning its contests by an average margin of 44.5 points per game. Xavier McCoy notched four solo tackles, including two sacks, to help lead the Chaps to victory.
Aubrey is the final Denton-area team to take its bye this week before playing its regular season finale against Farmersville.
Shutout helps Krum's playoff hopes
The Bobcats made the most of their matchup with the Farmers last week in notching a 35-0 shutout win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Krum (2-6, 1-3) snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory and notched its largest margin of victory all season. Running back Devrin Brown played a key role in the win with 33 carries for 248 yards and two touchdowns while Connor Green led the defense with 12 total tackles (five solo).
Wins in their next two contests against Bridgeport (4-4, 1-3) and Gainesville (3-5, 3-1) could give the Bobcats their first playoff berth since 2016.
Sanger's district struggles persist
A week after picking up their first district win against Krum, the Indians took their third district loss in being thoroughly outplayed by Aubrey.
Sanger (5-3, 1-3) has had trouble with district opponents after getting out to a strong 4-0 start through nondistrict play. The Indians' offense struggled in the defeat, matching their lowest point total of the season from a 17-14 district-opening loss to Gainesville.
Next up for Sanger is a key showdown with the Farmers as the Indians look to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Bearcats drop crucial contest
Two weeks after taking hold of first place in District 4-3A DI, the Bearcats faltered in dropping a 35-28 decision to Boyd.
Pilot Point (2-6, 1-3) held a one-point edge in the fourth quarter before the Yellow Jackets got a go-ahead touchdown to pull ahead for good. Quarterback Wyatt Smith threw for three touchdowns and ran for another on a night where he complete 11 of 27 pass attempts.
Boyd (5-4, 2-3) now holds the inside track for the district's fourth playoff spot. It would likely take a surprising Boyd loss to Peaster in its regular season finale along with Pilot Point winning out, including an upset of 3A-DI No. 9 Brock, for the Bearcats to make the playoffs.
Loss ends Ponder's shot at postseason
Suffering consecutive one-score defeats to Pilot Point and Boyd made the Lions' playoff odds long, but a 55-35 loss to Peaster last week sealed their fate.
Ponder (3-5, 0-4) started the season hot with three consecutive wins but has since faltered in suffering five consecutive losses. Quarterback Clifton Cooper threw for 360 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in the defeat while rushing for 68 yards and a fourth score.
The Lions finish out their season by facing two of the district's top three teams, Brock and Whitesboro.