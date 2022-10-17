Argyle Jaaqwan Felton catch
Argyle wide receiver Jaaqwan Felton (19) runs after making a catch against Frisco Emerson during their game Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

 Al Key/DRC

Playoff races continue to heat up as the high school football regular season winds down to its final few weeks.

Ryan, Sanger, Lake Dallas and Pilot Point took their byes last week, leaving the seven other area squads to compete in some key matchups. There were plenty of playoff implications in every team's contest as some rose to the occasion while others faltered.

Guyer takeaways img
Guyer running back Trey Joyner (3) slips away from the grasp of Braswell linebacker Jacob Kabbah (18) during their game at Carrico Stadium Friday, October 14, 2022.
Argyle takeaways defense
Argyle defenders Trey Batson (21) and Micah Roberts (7) tackle Frisco Emerson running back Ishaqq Bills (5) near the sideline during their Thursday, October 13, 2022, game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

