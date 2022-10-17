Playoff races continue to heat up as the high school football regular season winds down to its final few weeks.
Ryan, Sanger, Lake Dallas and Pilot Point took their byes last week, leaving the seven other area squads to compete in some key matchups. There were plenty of playoff implications in every team's contest as some rose to the occasion while others faltered.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down important takeaways from every team's showing below.
Braswell drops fifth straight
Failing to sustain flashes of brilliance has been a defining feature of the Bengals' season.
They won back-to-back games convincingly to start the year, but have since lost five consecutive contests. Braswell (2-5, 0-4 in district) fell to some last-second heroics from Prosper Rock Hill and came up a few plays short in a 60-51 loss to McKinney earlier in district play. Last week, though, a strong start quickly went sour as the Bengals fell 62-7 to Guyer.
The latest defeat made Braswell's playoff hopes a longshot even if it wins out, a tough reality for a team that hoped to make the postseason after coming up one win short each of the last two seasons.
Wildcats set for likely title decider
On the flip side of that lopsided result, Guyer dominated yet another district opponent to continue its impressive run.
The Wildcats (7-0, 4-0) outscored Braswell 62-0 after surrendering an early score, posting 634 yards of total offense while holding the Bengals to just 242. It was the most lopsided result of the teams' three all-time meetings with the previous two going Guyer's way as well.
A massive showdown with Class 6A No. 9 Allen (6-1, 4-0) now awaits the No. 6-ranked Wildcats this Thursday at 6 p.m. in a contest that will be streamed on ESPN2. The winner will take the driver's seat in the district title race.
Denton's playoff hopes survive
Playing in an essentially must-win game Friday night to maintain their playoff chances, the Broncos delivered with a convincing 49-27 victory over Carrollton Creekview.
Denton (3-4, 1-2) notched its first district win of the season when it needed it most, albeit against an 0-8 Creekview squad. Still, the Broncos got what they needed from the game as Coco Brown ran for 180 yards and 3 touchdowns to help them build a 42-13 halftime edge.
The result sets up another likely must-win for Denton as it takes on Frisco Memorial (1-7, 0-4) Thursday at Kuykendall Stadium.
Another week, another Argyle win
One of two undefeated teams left in the Record-Chronicle's coverage area alongside Guyer, the Eagles came through in a game that was perhaps a bit close for comfort.
Argyle (7-0, 3-0) did not quite dominate in a 24-10 victory over Frisco Emerson (7-1, 3-1), but it did enough to stay unbeaten behind a stout defensive performance combined with timely offense. The victory ended the Mavericks' unbeaten start and earned the Eagles a tie for the lead in District 3-5A DII with Frisco Independence (7-0, 3-0).
Argyle has a chance to break that tie this week in hosting Independence with the winner taking sole possession of the district lead.
Chaps stay on roll in district play
Winning its fourth district contest in a row and fifth straight game overall, Aubrey used a strong second half to take a comfortable 47-19 victory over area foe Krum.
The Chaparrals (6-2, 4-0) rode their typically potent run game to victory, posting 371 rushing yards as Kai Bagley and LeBraylon Bell combined to notch 33 carries for 271 yards and 2 touchdowns (both by Bagley). Randal Szostek added 10 total tackles, a pass breakup and a sack while Kameron Fields had an interception, forced fumble and pass breakup to help lead the defense.
A win this week over area opponent Sanger (5-2, 1-2) this Friday would lock in a playoff berth for Aubrey.
Krum's losing streak continues
Conversely, the Bobcats' district struggles continued with a 47-19 loss to Aubrey.
Krum (1-6, 0-3) had dropped its first two district contests by a single score and trailed the Chaps just 26-20 at halftime before they pulled away in controlling the second half 21-3. Running back Devrin Brown had 16 carries for 67 yards and 1 touchdown while wide receiver Cooper Hill posted 3 catches for 121 yards and the Bobcats' other touchdown.
Next up for Krum is a likely must-win game to keep its playoff hopes alive against Farmersville (2-5, 0-3).
Narrow losses plague Ponder
For a second straight week, the Lions came up one score short of a crucial district victory.
Ponder (3-4, 0-3) fell 49-42 to Boyd (4-4, 1-3) a week after losing 58-55 to area foe Pilot Point (2-5, 1-2). Quarterback Clifton Cooper ran for 119 yards and 3 touchdowns while throwing for 334 yards and a fourth score along with 2 interceptions. The Lions had the game tied at 42 with 4:28 to play, but could not secure a crucial defensive stop.
Ponder now most likely needs to win out for any realistic shot at the playoffs, starting with this week's game against Peaster (1-6, 0-3).