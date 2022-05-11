Kailyn Head has a whole lot of memories and a stack of photos from the UIL state track meet.
Celebrating down at Mike Myers Stadium in Austin goes with the territory when you're the daughter of one of the state's top coaches. Janson Head is the longtime Ryan boys track coach and has the Raiders' top athletes competing for state championships every year.
"When they won an event at state is my favorite memory," Kailyn Head said. "You could hear the screams and cheers. We would run down to the podium to take photos. You could see the joy after they worked hard all season."
Those memories will soon rank a distant second after Kailyn Head competes for the first time at the state meet this week. Dozens of Denton area athletes will compete in the event that begins on Thursday morning and runs through Saturday.
Kailyn Head will compete in the 100 hurdles and is one of two Ryan hurdlers who are making history by running at the state meet. Chinazaekpere Okoye will run in the 300 hurdles.
The two are the first athletes in Ryan girls track history to qualify in the hurdle events and will compete on Friday evening.
"It's really special," Janson Head said. "To have a daughter who loves it and has the ability she has at an early age is something I can't describe. She's been going to the state meet, Texas Relays and regional meets since she was little. For her to go as a freshman to compete in it already is pretty cool."
Janson Head encouraged his daughter to try a variety of sports when she was growing up, including soccer, volleyball and basketball.
Track was always Kailyn Head's favorite. She developed quickly and has found a perfect situation to grow in the sport.
Kailyn Head has a coach she is comfortable working with in Ryan girls coach Brandon Gibson and a teammate to push her in Okoye. Kailyn Head and Okoye both said they have benefitted from practicing together and pushing each other this season.
"It helps to have another good hurdler on the team," Okoye said. "We push each other and tell each other that we want to finish first and second in every meet."
Both are relative newcomers to the events they will compete in at state.
Okoye started competing in the hurdles last year. She was afraid of falling at first but adjusted and quickly became one of the top hurdlers in Class 5A.
Kailyn Head specialized in the 300 hurdles before her father suggested she try the 100 hurdles this summer. She was a natural at the event.
"I trained and trained to become more consistent at it," Kailyn Head said. "It's a fun event with the rhythm of it and getting to the point where you can sprint through the hurdles."
Gibson attributes the pair's success largely to the work each has put in to become faster. Janson Head says it's his daughter who pushes him to take her out to work on improving as a runner outside of practice.
"They put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into it," Gibson said. "They practice on their own and work on drills and technique on the weekends. They ask how to get better and are great athletes."
Finding the drive to improve has been easy for both Kailyn Head and Okoye because of the foundation the Denton track community has provided. Kailyn Head ran for Gibson during summer track beginning when she was in elementary school.
Okoye transferred to Ryan before her sophomore year and ran the 200 and 400 before switching to the hurdles.
"We qualified for state because of the support we have," Okoye said. "We have a great team, and our coach believed that we could make it. He told me to focus on the hurdles. When you have positive things happen, it brings about positive outcomes."
Both Kailyn Head and Okoye have experienced plenty of positive outcomes this season, including at the regional meet, where they qualified for state.
"It's special to get a chance to go," Kailyn Head said. "I have been to the state meet a bunch of times but have never gotten a chance to run. I have wondered what that would be like."
Kailyn Head will find out this week when she and Okoye add to Ryan's track history while competing for a state title.