When Quinn Ewers chose to forgo his senior year at Southlake Carroll to enroll early at Ohio State and capitalize on NIL opportunities, it became clear that the impacts of the new legislation would trickle down to the high school game.
While Texas does not allow high school athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness, its effects are still being seen and coaches have their thoughts on what could happen if it is legalized.
Here’s what 10 Dallas-area coaches said about NIL and if it will help or hurt high school football.
These answers have been edited and condensed for clarity.
Todd Rodgers, Argyle
I think it can do both. I don’t think it’s bad. Money is not evil. People are evil. If it were a little bit more transparent with what the rules are, I think that would be something that would be welcomed by college coaches and the high school coaches.
The amateur side of UIL athletics is very important for us to be successful. I do want to maintain that. Public schools in the state of Texas are paramount. And we need to cherish the experiences of the public school. Public education is a bunch of experiences and learning from the experiences, and I want to keep football in that category. We have an opportunity to educate kids and give kids experiences, and I want that to be at the forefront of football within the state of Texas.
Keith Ivy, Aubrey
I think it’s most definitely hurting amateur athletics. I think it’s turned into more of a money aspect rather than the actual sporting event or the sport that it is. I think college athletes should be taken care of, which I think they are by being given a scholarship and all the things that they receive. It’s hundreds to thousands of dollars, so I just think the money is gonna ruin the game. These kids are coming out, and they’re chasing money rather than going where it’s the best fit or where they feel like they can play the most. I don’t like it.
Marcus Shavers, McKinney
I love the fact that college athletes are able to earn money off of their name, image and likeness. Being an ex-college player, I really understand the need for that and love that they’re able to go and have the opportunity to do that. I’m a fan of that aspect of athletes being able to go and earn off of their name, image and likeness.
Carlos Lynn, Cedar Hill
I think there’s some good and some bad in there. At some point, there’s going to have to be some rigid guidelines and some more fail-safes in there so that everyone involved can feel protected and feel like it’s a fair deal. I think it’s so new right now that no one really knows where it’s going or what level it’s going to rise to. I think it’s going to be an evolving deal, but if it benefits the student, and it helps them out, then I’m all for it.
Richard Barrett, Kennedale
When it first came out with the kid from Southlake that left to go to Ohio State, I said it was terrible then. I think it’s terrible now. I think the restrictions that should have been imposed on how that money can be received should have been in place before they started handing out money. You give money to 17-, 18- and 19-year-old kids, and they have no clue. They’re making more money than the coaches that they play for. There’s something wrong with that.
I know it’s free enterprise, and it’s the American way, and it’s capitalism, and I’m all for that. But I don’t think that we’re giving much thought on the structure and how it should be regimented. I don’t think they did a very good job in that regard.
Leon Paul, Lancaster
I hope NIL does not come to high school. I know that I’m probably not going to gain a lot of fans on that. But in high school, football is supposed to be fun. Football is supposed to be where you have the most memories. I know that my funnest days of playing was in high school because it was no pressure. The only pressure that you had was to go out there and try to win a state championship. I don’t want the NIL to come to UIL because I don’t want it to mess with the fun part of the game. When I went to college to play football, it was more of a business.
Now, do I believe that college football players should get paid for their names and their likeness? Yes, because they make those universities a lot of money, and I know what it takes to be an NCAA football player. I think it should be even. I don’t think any one player should go out there and make millions of dollars and make more than their head coach. If we had a football player in high school that was making more money than me, how can I tell him anything?
Brandon ‘Bam’ Harrison, Kimball
I believe athletes should get paid, but there needs to be some type of cap put on it because it’s getting out of control. And it needs to be performance-based. There are these crazy numbers some people are getting, and you haven’t even played one down. If you’re doing what you’re supposed to do, you should get paid for it. If you’re not really playing and performing like you should, you shouldn’t get paid. That’s what it boils down to.
Bob Wager, Arlington Martin
I don’t know that it much matters my thoughts and opinions on it. It’s here, and it’s happening, so my job is to stay informed and learn as much as I can, so that I can champion and be an advocate for the kids that I mentor. I need to be informed because they’re going to ask me, and for me to throw my hands up and say “I don’t know,” that’s not an option.
So I need to make sure that I stay informed, not just in the initial signing period and what goes along with that, but make sure guys understand you’ve got to pay taxes on that. That’s going to affect your younger siblings, that’s going to affect your family income, that’s going to affect your younger brothers and sisters and what their financial aid package is — and just make sure that I provide as much information for our community, families, kids, everybody involved, so that they can make the most informed decision possible.
Reed Heim, Guyer
I believe that football is bigger than the game itself. I think that there’s just fewer and fewer opportunities to give kids the opportunity to be challenged physically, mentally and learn to work together. I just don’t want that to ever go away from the sport because to me, that’s what makes it the greatest team sport there is.
On the flip side of it, because I see the other side too, it’s also a ginormous business, and these young men are making it happen. They tune in to watch them. I think it’s fair that they have an opportunity to take part in that. I just don’t know what the balance of that looks like. I think it’s a very fluid environment. I think that it’s changing. We’re just in the early parts of it. I understand it. I think that there is an absolute argument for the young men to be able to take part in that. I think that’s fair. But at the same time, I don’t want it to detract from what makes this sport special.
Jason Todd, South Oak Cliff
I’m more worried about coaches in our area. I’m working on seeing the rules for the coaches getting NIL deals, if we can get some sponsorship, maybe get some trucks for some South Oak Cliff coaches. Maybe we can get some free lunches once a week — Chili’s or Pappadeaux.