UIL

The UIL says it’s not sure if there is an “appetite” for NIL at the high school level.

 Smiley N. Pool/Dallas Morning News file photo

When Quinn Ewers chose to forgo his senior year at Southlake Carroll to enroll early at Ohio State and capitalize on NIL opportunities, it became clear that the impacts of the new legislation would trickle down to the high school game.

While Texas does not allow high school athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness, its effects are still being seen and coaches have their thoughts on what could happen if it is legalized.

Recommended for you