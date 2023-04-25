PONDER — As Ponder celebrated its senior day with a 12-2 win over Pilot Point, junior pitcher Kade Irons delivered perhaps the game's most impressive performance.
The University of Houston pledge's hitting stole the show as he had a pair of doubles and a single with three RBIs. Irons also pitched all five innings, striking out eight batters while surrendering five hits and two earned runs.
"See how far they can hit it," said Irons of his mindset. "I have a really good defense behind me, and I have to trust them. When I do that, we're really good."
Pitching has been a strength for the Lions as they've found their footing in district play after a rough start that saw them drop nine straight games during one stretch in nondistrict play.
Irons and others have led the way from the mound, helping Ponder (12-13, 10-3 in district) clinch a playoff spot and the second seed in District 10-3A.
"We faced adversity early," Ponder coach Gavin Gregory said. "Just kept preaching to these guys, and it's a credit to that senior class and just the leadership. It's complete and utter buy-in.
"From the senior class down to the bottom, they've done a really good job of just completely buying in and playing for their teammates. It shows."
Key moments
Pilot Point had the first threatening chance of the game, though, as it loaded the bases with one out in the top of the second. Irons rallied and struck out the next two hitters to end the frame.
The Lions then got runners on second and third with no outs in the bottom of the third. A one-out grounder would likely have scored two runs, but it hit the trail runner, rendering the play dead.
Ponder finally broke through with some strong hitting in the bottom of the fourth.
Cooper Rodgers drove in one on an RBI single, then scored as Packard Smith popped a single into shallow right field. Collin Wallace brought two more runs home with an RBI single up the middle before Trevor Hernandez drove in two on an RBI single of his own.
Irons plated the last run of the frame on an RBI single to left-center field.
"I felt like we were taking pretty good swings the first three innings," Irons said. "We got a few baserunners on and a few base hits, which was the big thing. Some timely hits really helped."
The Bearcats answered with their first runs of the game in the top of the fifth. Gage Anderson drove in Cody Summerville on a hard hit through the right side of the infield, then Zane Morgan singled in Garrett Evans.
Ponder escaped the inning on a 4-6-3 double play.
The Lions finished the job in the bottom of the fifth, starting with a two-RBI single from Timber Crider. Irons drove in two more runs on a ground rule double to make it 11-2, then the decisive run scored on a walk-off balk.
What's next?
The two teams meet again Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Pilot Point in the final game of the series and the regular season as a whole.
The Bearcats will look to rebound from Tuesday's loss in the contest, while Ponder aims to keep its momentum rolling before heading into the postseason.
"They make my job easy when they compete and control stuff like that," Gregory said. "When you have guys like we have on the mound, it makes our job as a complete offense really, really easy. Score a couple runs, and good things will happen.
"[If we] continue to do what we're doing and not change a thing — I think good things will happen for us."
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.