PONDER — As Ponder celebrated its senior day with a 12-2 win over Pilot Point, junior pitcher Kade Irons delivered perhaps the game's most impressive performance.

The University of Houston pledge's hitting stole the show as he had a pair of doubles and a single with three RBIs. Irons also pitched all five innings, striking out eight batters while surrendering five hits and two earned runs.

