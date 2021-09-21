PILOT POINT — Ponder coach Stormi Snider has learned to ride the wave with her young team this year.
One minute, the Lady Lions will fire on all cylinders. The next, a ball will drop inauspiciously between three players.
Both of those scenarios played out on Tuesday night against Pilot Point, and Snider knows they are typical growing pains for a team primarily consisting of underclassmen.
“When we’re on, we’re on,” Snider said. “We’re just so young that sometimes we aren’t on.”
But when it mattered most against the Lady Bearcats, the Lady Lions turned it on and kept their foot on the throttle.
After surrendering a 10-1 run that allowed Pilot Point to claim the fourth set, Ponder immediately responded in the fifth frame. The Lady Lions took a commanding early lead in the decisive final set and never looked back, knocking off Pilot Point 26-24, 19-25, 25-19, 16-25, 15-8.
“We got hesitant in that fourth set, and then we came out guns blazing [in the fifth set],” Snider said. “In all honesty, we haven’t done that. Even in the sets that we won, they were close, and we didn’t start off very quick. That’s just something we’ve struggled with this year. Hopefully it’s finally clicking.”
Ponder fell behind 24-21 in the opening set, and after Snider used her final timeout, the Lady Lions mounted an impressive rally.
Behind several crucial blocks from Philomina Klotz, Ponder ended the first set on a 5-0 run to go up 1-0 in the match.
Klotz was a disruptive force all night for the Lady Lions, rejecting several shots to finish with a team-high eight blocks.
“We knew [Klotz] was going to get her hands on balls at the net,” Pilot Point coach Michelle Booker said. “We talked about making sure we were covering, because she was going to get her blocks. We knew going in that she was going to be tough up there.”
Pilot Point regrouped to take the second set and tie the match at 1-1. The two sides traded blows in the third and fourth sets, and the Lady Bearcats capitalized on a series of Ponder miscues to tie the match at 2-2 and force a fifth set.
Snider said for most of her team, Tuesday was their first five-set game. Only four of Ponder’s players were on varsity last year.
“I saw a lot of growth tonight,” Snider said. “Hopefully we can build on it toward Friday and next week.”
Pilot Point dropped to 2-2 in District 10-3A with the loss. The highly competitive district has quite the logjam in the middle, with several teams vying for playoff spots.
“I feel like everybody is pretty even,” Booker said. “We don’t have a team in our district that is just dominant and going to kill everybody, I don’t think. Anybody can win on any given night. Our goal moving forward has to be to win out.”
Ponder, meanwhile, improved to 3-1 in 10-3A with the victory.
And, perhaps more importantly, Snider saw her team grow up before her very eyes.
“Pilot Point is a great team,” Snider said. “We knew coming in that they were going to battle, especially being on their home court. And we haven’t proven ourselves, really, when it’s been tough. We’re so young, when we push, we kind of get hesitant. I thought tonight, we stepped up big.”