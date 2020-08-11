AUBREY — For Patti Guffy, Tuesday’s volleyball match between Krum and Aubrey hopefully signals the beginning of a whirlwind year for her family.
Guffy’s identical twin daughters, Madeline and Miranda, already planned to play out their senior season at Krum, then graduate early to get a head start with their new team at NCTC. But with NCTC pushing its volleyball season from the fall to the spring due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, both girls will make the short leap from high school to college ball sooner than expected.
And that is music to their ears.
“It’s back-to-back seasons; we’re [hopefully] on a roll now,” Patti Guffy said. “We’re thankful for each game. You never know if this is your last one; if someone gets sick, then you’re done. But as of right now, we’re hoping it all works out.
“I’m happy for them to be getting their life back. It’s time.”
No one knows what the future holds for the current athletic year. But Tuesday’s four-set match was an optimistic shot in the arm — not just for the players and coaches but also fans. Guffy was one of hundreds of parents, grandparents, classmates, school administrators and everyday volleyball fans thirsty to finally see a match play out. They packed Aubrey’s gym and waited with bated breath for the first sporting event since March to get started. Krum ultimately won 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24, proving why it is the No. 1 team in Class 4A.
It was a fun night for all, as the protocols Aubrey had in place were both comforting and easy to spot. Everyone who entered the gym received temperature checks before they were allowed access. Blue tape was strategically placed in the stands to help fans know where they could sit and still maintain six feet of distance between each other.
Naturally, everyone wore masks and capacity was kept at 50%.
Unlike past years, Krum and Aubrey did not rotate benches or sides of the court between sets.
“Everyone did a great job with social distancing,” Guffy added. “I think Aubrey did a great job.”
Jaye Schmitz, whose daughter Katie is a four-year starter for Aubrey, agreed.
“I’m so excited for them to be back out here, and I just want to enjoy every moment because you never know when it’s their last,” she said.
“We are so blessed to be here. [Aubrey] seems to be ahead of the curve on everything when it comes to protecting these kids and coaches.”
Once everyone got settled, it felt like another Tuesday night on the court — and one of many more to come.
“I’m not nervous at all,” Schmitz said. “It’s pure joy; I have goosebumps right now.”