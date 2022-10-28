After Guyer clinched its first district title since 2014 and Lake Dallas took a narrow loss against Frisco Emerson on Thursday, eight other Denton-area schools played their 10th games of the season Friday night.
With Aubrey on its bye, the remaining 10 schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area went 6-4 in their Week 9 matchups. The Record-Chronicle had coverage of Argyle clinching a district championship over Denton and Ryan locking up a playoff spot against Fort Worth Brewer.
Little Elm 29, Braswell 28
Although both schools had already been knocked out of playoff contention, Friday's matchup would give one its first district win of the season. Braswell could not take it home in a narrow loss.
The Bengals (2-7, 0-6 in district) were unable to end their now seven-game losing streak after Little Elm came back late in the game to win.
Quarterback Keegan Byrd put up one touchdown while running back Michael Newell rushed for 282 yards and three scores.
Byrd got the scoring started with a 10-yard rushing touchdown before Newell ran the ball into the end zone for another touchdown on Braswell's next possession. Newell did not slow down his rushing game as he ran for another Braswell touchdown, putting the Bengals up 21-6 going into the half.
Coming back from the half, Newell added to the Braswell lead again as he pounded his way to the end zone. The Bengals were up two touchdowns when Little Elm had a shocking comeback to take the lead.
In just under a minute, Little Elm scored and recovered an onside kick to score again on the next play. The Lobos tacked on a 2-point conversion to retake the lead for good.
Braswell travels to face McKinney Boyd (2-7, 2-4) on Thursday for its final game of the season.
Krum 54 Bridgeport 28
In a must-win game to stay in playoff contention, Krum won against Bridgeport and continued its pursuit of the fourth playoff spot in District 5-4A Division II.
Running back Devrin Brown got the scoring started for Krum (3-6, 2-3) as he raced into the end zone on a 4-yard carry. Bridgeport answered with a rushing touchdown of its own, but Krum took the lead again as quarterback Ty Taber found wide receiver Kobey Wall on a 55-yard touchdown.
The game became a shootout as Bridgeport scored on a touchdown pass to tie it once again.
Taber hit wide receiver Cooper Hill for a 51-yard touchdown and a failed extra point ensued. Taber then ran the ball for a 24-yard touchdown after a Bridgeport fumble and the Bobcats failed on a 2-point conversion pass attempt. The score was 26-14 going into the half.
Brown started out the second half scoring with a 3-yard run to increase the Krum lead. Brown notched his third rushing score of the game on a 28-yard run, giving Krum a commanding 40-21 lead over Bridgeport.
Another Brown rushing touchdown from one yard out to start the fourth quarter sealed the deal as the Bobcats cruised to victory.
Krum will also need to win its next matchup against Gainesville (3-6, 3-2) Friday to have a shot at making the playoffs with a Sanger loss.
Sanger 45, Farmerville 14
In another must-win game, Sanger was able to pull out a win against Farmersville.
After about an hour of lightning delays, Farmersville got the scoring starting with a quick touchdown less than two minutes into the game before it was delayed again.
Sanger was able to put up points upon returning as quarterback Logan Lewis broke away from defenders to carry the ball 50 yards into the end zone. A blocked extra point left the Indians in a 1-point deficit.
Wide receiver Ben Turnbow dove the ball into the end zone to give Sanger the lead before running back Steven Bush tacked on another rushing touchdown to put the team up 20-7.
It was smooth sailing for the Indians as they held Farmersville to only one more score in the second half.
Sanger will face Bridgeport (4-5, 1-4) at home Friday and can secure a playoff berth with a win.
Brock 74, Ponder 27
Ponder took on undefeated Brock in hopes of securing its first district win of the season, but was unable to compete with an explosive Brock offense.
The Lions (3-6, 0-5) had already been ruled out of playoff contention and Brock had already secured a postseason spot as it sits at the top of the district. Ponder was able to put some points on the board, but a 62-13 Brock lead at halftime could not be overcome.
Wide receiver Case Peacock hauled in 5 passes for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns in the contest while fellow wideout Graham Whitewood had 4 catches for 84 yards and one score.
Ponder will face Whitesboro (7-1, 4-1) at home Friday in its season finale.
Pilot Point 32, Peaster 6
Last but not least was another needed win to stay in the playoff running.
With one playoff spot left in District 4-3A DI, Pilot Point currently sits tied for fourth in the district with Boyd (5-4, 2-3). Its loss to the Yellow Jackets last week means Pilot Point needs to upset Brock next week along with Boyd losing to Peaster (2-7, 1-4) to make the playoffs.
The Bearcats (3-6, 2-3) have been unable to get off on the right foot in recent games, and a early Peaster score put them behind early.
Fourth down conversions have been the name of the game for the Bearcats. They picked up three on their second possession, but were ultimately unable to put any points on the board.
Pilot Point was able to snag its first touchdown of the night in the second quarter and tacked on a 2-point conversion to take the lead. Neither team scored again in the quarter as Pilot Point safety Crew Chandler picked off a Peaster pass in the final seconds of the first half.
Quarterback Wyatt Smith later found wide receiver Asten Kirby in the end zone for Kirby's 11th touchdown over the last four games. The Bearcats took control of the game as they scored on their next two possessions to take a 32-6 lead and cruise to the finish.
Pilot Point plays Brock next week in another must-win contest.