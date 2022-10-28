Krum roundup img
Krum's Alex Cordova (33) runs past Ponder defenders for a touchdown after a long pass reception during their game at Lion Stadium earlier this season. The Bobcats kept their playoff hopes alive Friday night with a win over Bridgeport.

 Al Key/DRC

After Guyer clinched its first district title since 2014 and Lake Dallas took a narrow loss against Frisco Emerson on Thursday, eight other Denton-area schools played their 10th games of the season Friday night.

With Aubrey on its bye, the remaining 10 schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area went 6-4 in their Week 9 matchups. The Record-Chronicle had coverage of Argyle clinching a district championship over Denton and Ryan locking up a playoff spot against Fort Worth Brewer.

 

