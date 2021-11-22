Ryan used a pair of 20-point quarters and a shutdown defensive effort to put Longview away 69-43 on Monday night.
The Raiders outscored Longview 31-25 in the first half, before putting their foot on the gas in the second half 38-18. Elijah Thomas led the charge for the Raiders with 11 points, while Marcette Lawson and Jordan Ware each had 10 points.
The Raiders (1-2) will be right back at it at home Tuesday against McKinney North.
Braswell 71, South Garland 48
LITTLE ELM — Dylan Smith helped lead a strong offensive showing for the Braswell Bengals against South Garland in a 71-48 drubbing.
Braswell jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead at the end of the first quarter before following up with just a 13-point second quarter. However, the Bengals fired off 23 points in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth to seal the win.
Outside of Smith, Jaiden Blaylock finished with 12 points and Malachi Okunbor tallied 11 points.
Aubrey 75, Denton 60
After a slow start out of the gate against Denton, the Aubrey Chaparrals rallied with an explosive second half to nab a 75-60 win thanks to a pair of big games from Carter May and Zac Hamilton.
Hamilton racked up 36 points on the night, while May was just behind with 22 points as the two combined for 58 of the Chaps’ 75 points. Going into the break, Aubrey found themselves trailing 33-18. They went on to outscore the Broncos 47-17 in the second half.
Jeremiah Brown and Noah Rodriguez each ended the night with 15 points in the loss for Denton.
Ponder 68, Blue Ridge 43
PONDER — It was a quick and tidy win for Ponder on Monday as they hosted Blue Ridge and cruised to a 68-43 blowout victory.
The Lions never relinquished their lead at any point against Blue Ridge, as they led 36-22 at the half before putting the game away for good with a 32-point second half to Blue Ridge’s 21 points in that time.
Javien Gonzales drilled four 3-pointers and compiled 16 points for Ponder. Tyler Long and Tyler Akins had 11 and 10 points, respectfully.
Girls Denton puts away Frisco Wakeland for sixth win of the year
FRISCO — It was a tough and gritty win for the Lady Broncos on Monday against Frisco Wakeland, as Denton held the Lady Wolverines to single digits in three of four quarters in their 43-26 win.
Besides a 10-point opening quarter, Denton allowed just 16 points by Wakeland the rest of the way, including just two points in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile the Lady Broncos picked up 14 points in the opening quarter and scored for 20 total in the second half.
Seimone Griffin led the way with 17 points for Denton, with Maggie Wainscott and Lenna Tran combining for 22 points and 11 each.
Whitesboro 38, Aubrey 20
A low-scoring affair did not go in the Lady Chaparrals’ favor on Monday against Whitesboro, as Aubrey was stifled in a 38-20 loss.
The Lady Chaps could not muster much offense, as they were held to single digits in every quarter, including four points in each of the last two quarters. Rhianna Stevenson and Abby Hammett teamed up for six points each.
Aubrey is now just 2-4 this season.