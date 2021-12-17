PONDER — The Lions opened district play in emphatic fashion with a 76-29 thrashing of Pilot Point.
Tyler Long and Cade Irons each scored 15 points for Ponder (15, 1-0), which jumped out to a 31-8 halftime and continued the rout.
Hayden Hutcherson added 13 points for turnover-forcing Ponder, which enters the Whataburger Tournament after Christmas break.
Aydon Cox Rowdy Robinson combined for 24 points for Pilot Point (5-7, 0-1).
Krum tournament
KRUM — Aubrey wrapped up Friday with a 1-2 record on the day in the Krum tournament. The Chaps dropped their first match to Addison Trinity Christian 44-36 despite a 15-point performance by Zac Hamilton.
In Game 2, Aubrey got back in the win column over Frisco Legacy Christian in a 65-48 victory in a high-octane offensive showing. After putting up 18 points in the first quarter, the Chaps put up back-to-back quarters of 16 points in the second half. Hamilton had a sensational 21 points.
The Chaps could not close out the day with a win against Colleyville Covenant Christian, falling 61-44. Hamilton and Carter May each racked up 17 points apiece.
Aubrey is now 10-4 overall.
Guyer 65, Mansfield Lake Ridge 58
KyeRon Lindsay helped Guyer improve to 16-2 on the year after the Wildcats dispatched Mansfield Lake Ridge on Friday. After surpassing the 1,000-point career mark on Tuesday, Lindsay rattled off 30 more in the win.
The Wildcats broke out for 19 points in the first quarter and put up another 20 in the third quarter, proving to be the difference. Jeremiah Green and Jordan Lowry combined for 23 points.
Ryan 85, Irving 48
Ryan (7-4) dropped 29 points in the first quarter against Irving while surrendering just eight points defensively. The Raiders were in complete command from there, as they outscored Irving 56-40 the rest of the way.
Tuesday night’s hero for Ryan was Jack Bommarito, who was brilliant with a 36-point night.
Girls
Argyle 72, Lake Worth 20
The Lady Eagles remain perfect after their drubbing of Lake Worth on Friday, as Argyle flexed its muscle yet again defensively and kept Lake Worth at bay, including a scoreless second quarter.
Offensively, Argyle was hot right out of the gate with 22 points in the first quarter and another 18 points in the second. The Lady Eagles fired right back after halftime with 22 points again in the third.
Caroline Lyles and Madi Lumsden teamed up to power the stout offensive attack, with the former tallying 20 points and the latter with 19.
Prosper 54, Guyer 53
Despite a furious comeback attempt on Friday, the Lady Wildcats (7-11, 0-2) came up short in a bid for their first district win of the season against Prosper.
After just an 8-point first quarter, Guyer broke out for 17 points in the second quarter to knot it up at 25-25 at the break. However, Prosper proved to be a point better in the second half.
Raina Akbar led the charge for the Lady Wildcats with 17 points, while Hailey Mason was just behind with 15 points.
Ponder 90, Pilot Point 29
PILOT POINT — Much like the boys, the Ponder Lady Lions (8-9, 2-0) made quick work of Pilot Point on Friday in blowout fashion, in this case thanks to 33 points from Tate Wells.
Ponder scored 25 and 29 points in the first and second quarters, respectively. The Lady Lions followed that up with another 36 total in the second half.
Ryan 40, Birdville 30
Janiah Allen was the driving force behind the Lady Raiders’ win over Birdville on Friday, notching 18 points to claim victory.
Ryan went into the final quarter tied with Birdville at 24-24 but used a 16-point outburst to seal the win.
Richland 37, Denton 27
Denton held a 27-18 lead over Richland to open the final quarter, but the Lady Broncos were held scoreless in the final frame while Richland racked up 19 points to complete the comeback.
Seimone Griffin had 19 points for Denton.
Aubrey 69, Gainesville 19
The Lady Chaps snatched their second district win of the season in a strong showing over Gainesville, using two 18-point quarters and a 20-point fourth quarter to highlight the night.
Audrey Beaty and Lexie Temple each tallied 11 points with June Chatterly collecting nine points.
Krum 53, Aledo 45
Krum (13-7, 0-1) took care of business against Aledo on Friday night by using a 17-point fourth quarter to wrestle away the lead and win.
Ashlyn Baker finished the game with 11 points and Kyra Anders had 10 points. A total of seven different Lady Bobcats scored.
Lake Dallas 48, Colleyville Heritage 37
A strong defensive effort was the Lady Falcons’ key to victory over Colleyville Heritage on Friday, and coach Jordan Davis got her 300th career win.
Lake Dallas held Heritage to single digits in three quarters, while scoring 16 points in the second quarter and 14 in the fourth. Jorja Elliot was fantastic with 21 points, while Mackenzie Buss had 13.
Sanger 52, Van Alstyne 23
Lexi Martin scored 17 points in a blowout win for the Lady Indians, as Sanger allowed no more than nine points in any quarter to Van Alstyne.
Carly Schmucker and Bella Ringenberg each had 10 points.
Sanger moves to 14-4 overall and 1-0 in district play.