Sutton Lee juke
Guyer wide receiver Sutton Lee (8) jukes out McKinney's Christian Ford (13) during the teams' game at McKinney ISD Stadium on October 27th, 2022.

 Jacob McCready/DRC

It all comes down to this. We have officially reached the 11th and final week of the high school football regular season.

Teams continue to make final playoff pushes and jockey for positioning heading into the postseason. Four area teams have clinched playoff berths, five still have a chance and two are out of the running.

John Gailey throw
Argyle quarterback John Gailey gets a pass off over the Denton defense during their game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Friday, October 28, 2022, in Denton, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

