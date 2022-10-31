It all comes down to this. We have officially reached the 11th and final week of the high school football regular season.
Teams continue to make final playoff pushes and jockey for positioning heading into the postseason. Four area teams have clinched playoff berths, five still have a chance and two are out of the running.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through every team's Week 10 showing below along with where they stand playoff-wise.
Braswell's close game struggles continue
A few points in three key games have made the difference between the Bengals contending for a playoff spot and being firmly out of the postseason picture heading into the final week.
Braswell (2-7, 0-6 in district) has shown flashes of brilliance this fall, but a one-point loss to Prosper Rock Hill, nine-point defeat to McKinney and falling by one to Little Elm underscore a season of almosts. That latest loss to the Lobos was a 29-28 affair Friday night in which the Bengals surrendered a late run to drop their seventh straight game.
Braswell finishes out its season Friday at McKinney Boyd (2-7, 2-4).
Wildcats roll to first district title since ’14
No opponent has finished even within one touchdown of Guyer this fall with its 23-6 defeat of Prosper the closest call so far.
The Wildcats (9-0, 6-0) locked up the District 5-6A championship with a 42-21 win over McKinney (6-3, 4-2) on Thursday night. They overcame some mistakes throughout with penalties and the McKinney offense causing problems at times.
Still, Guyer found a way to win and secure its first outright district title since 2014. Next up for the Wildcats is a tune-up against Prosper Rock Hill (3-6, 2-4) before heading into the playoffs hungry to avenge deep postseason losses each of the last three seasons.
Ryan clinches postseason berth
In a weird season where the Raiders lost their first district contest since 2014 and are assured of missing out on the district title, they were still able to maintain one streak.
Ryan (5-3, 5-2) secured its eighth straight playoff berth Friday with a 31-6 win over Fort Worth Brewer (2-7, 2-5). It was an ugly game altered by pouring rain that featured eight fumbles and nine total turnovers between the two sides. The Raiders found a way to prevail, though, and set up a crucial Week 11 game.
With a win over Justin Northwest (7-2, 6-1) this week, Ryan can rise to a third-place finish in District 3-5A Division I and thus face the second seed from 4-5A DI instead of the top finisher in the first round of the playoffs.
Loss ends Broncos' streak; playoff hopes remain
After winning back-to-back games to stay in the playoff picture, Denton's win streak came to an end with a 38-0 loss to area foe Argyle.
The Broncos (4-5, 2-3) struggled to get much going either way on a rainy night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. They were limited to just 82 yards of total offense as star running back Coco Brown was held to just 13 carries for 12 yards in the first half before not taking a carry the rest of the way.
Ultimately, the loss was inconsequential for Denton in the grand scheme of things as it needs only a win over area foe Lake Dallas to secure its first playoff berth since 2015.
Argyle locks up district championship
On the flip side of that area matchup, the Eagles secured the 3-5A DII district title with their shutout victory.
Argyle (9-0, 5-0) scored on the first play from scrimmage right after a lightning delay and also had its second touchdown come in a single play as it pulled away early on. No opponent has proved a match for the Eagles yet, reflected in their retention of the No. 1 ranking in all of 5A-DII this week.
One final tune-up comes this week as Argyle hosts winless Carrollton Creekview (0-9, 0-5) in its regular season finale.
District slide continues for Falcons
Not much has gone Lake Dallas' way of late since jumping out to a 6-0 start, its best sine 2007.
The Falcons (6-3, 2-3) have since dropped three consecutive district contests to lose any shot at finishing in the 3-5A DII's top two. Last week's 19-14 loss to Frisco Independence (8-1, 4-1) marked their second straight defeat by less than a touchdown.
A chance to salvage the skid remains as Lake Dallas can earn its first postseason trip since 2018 with a win over Denton.
Krum keeps playoff hopes intact
Coming into the season without a district win since 2016, the Bobcats have a chance to pick up three such victories this fall.
Krum (3-6, 2-3) has rallied from a 1-6 start with consecutive wins over Farmersville and Bridgeport to stay in postseason contention. It knocked off the Bulls 54-28 on Friday as running back Devrin Brown racked up a monstrous performance with 33 carries for 316 yards and 4 touchdowns.
To earn their first playoff berth since 2016, the Bobcats need a win over Gainesville (3-6, 3-2) to force a potential three-way tie for third with Sanger and the Leopards. An Indians loss and Krum win would guarantee the Bobcats a playoff spot.
Indians still in control of destiny
Speaking of Sanger, it came out on top in a must-win showdown with Farmersville by a score of 45-14.
The victory kept the Indians well within the playoff picture as they rattled off 45 unanswered points after falling behind 7-0 early on. Quarterback Logan Lewis completed 13 of 15 pass attempts for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing for 120 yards and 4 more scores.
Next up for Sanger is another must-win game against Bridgeport (4-5, 1-4). Win, and the Indians are assured of a playoff spot. Lose, and tiebreakers could make the difference.
Pilot Point stays in playoff hunt
Though their postseason odds remain long, the Bearcats gave themselves a chance heading into the final week with a key win.
Pilot Point (3-6, 2-3) was in the driver's seat for the District 4-3A DI's fourth playoff spot just two weeks ago before a crucial loss to Boyd (5-4, 2-3) put it behind the eight-ball. A 32-6 win over Peaster (2-7, 1-4) last week meant the Bearcats still have a shot to sneak in on the final day.
For Pilot Point to make its sixth straight playoff appearance, it likely needs a win over 3A-DI No. 7 Brock (5-4, 5-0) along with Boyd (5-4, 2-3) falling to Peaster on Friday night.
Skid continues for Ponder
A strong start has continued to go south for the Lions after dropping their sixth consecutive game.
Ponder's (3-6, 0-5) latest defeat came with its playoff hopes already quashed in a 74-27 loss to the aforementioned Brock. The Lions' defense has struggled all season in allowing 49-plus points in all but one game for an average of 53.8 points allowed per game.
A home showdown with Whitesboro (7-1, 4-1) awaits Ponder in its season finale.