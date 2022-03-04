SAN ANTONIO — A flawed third quarter cost Argyle perfection.
The Eagles committed nine turnovers and went scoreless from the field in the game-changing period, giving Duke-bound star Ashlon Jackson ample time to manufacture a comeback.
Jackson scored a game-high 26 points to help Hardin-Jefferson erase a double-digit deficit and the Hawks downed Argyle 49-42 on Friday in the Class 4A state semifinals at the Alamodome.
Aiming for the first undefeated season in the tradition-rich program’s history, top-ranked Argyle (37-1) fell two games short.
“We gave it our all,” Argyle senior Caroline Lyles said as she fought back tears. “It didn’t go as planned, but winning 37 games isn’t something many people get to do. We shouldn’t dwell on this one.”
Argyle led 34-24 after senior Lyles hit a pair of free throws shortly after early in the third quarter.
Then the wheels fell off.
The Eagles went scoreless for the next 8 minutes and the No. 2 Hawks (34-4) took advantage of scoring lull, peeling off a 13-2 run.
Twenty-one of Hardin-Jefferson’s points — nearly half of its scoring total — came from Argyle turnovers.
“[Hardin-Jefferson] turned up the pressure, we had some opportunities to attack them in transition and we had some turnovers,” Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said. “They hit some shots and they got a couple offensive rebounds.”
But Argyle, which trailed 39-34 going into the fourth quarter, answered with a short offensive burst despite the Hawks’ attempts to stall late in the game to help limit the Eagles’ possessions.
Madi Lumsden’s 3-pointer gave the Eagles a 42-41 edge with 3:34 left before Jackson — a McDonald’s All-American — took over, scoring six of her team’s next eight points to hold off Argyle.
The Eagles went scoreless in the final three minutes. Lumsden had a team-high 14 points for Argyle, which totaled 18 turnovers and rarely got to the free-throw line (4 for 4).
Hardin-Jefferson prevailed despite going 8 for 18 at the stripe. Lyles, Argyle’s leading scorer and rebounder this season, was initially assigned to guard Jackson but fell into early foul trouble, forcing the Eagles into different schemes.
The Eagles were able to get much of their production from 3-point range in the first half with Lumsden, Gabby Campbell and Ashlin Crabtree, who combined to go 6-for-8 from three before intermission.
Argyle would connect on just two of its next 12 attempts and Hardin-Jefferson’s defensive length also gave the Eagles (14 points in the paint) problems.The Eagles — a program that has won five state titles since 2015 — beat Hardin-Jefferson 49-41 in the 2019 championship game when Jackson was a freshman.
She remembers.
“They beat us by [eight], today we won by seven,” Jackson said. “But they’re a great team. They’re greatly coached. It was a hard team to beat, but we got it done.”
It was a familiar feeling for Lyles, who was a junior last season at Fayetteville (Ark.) High School when her team fell in the state title game.
Lyles, who has yet to choose from the multitude of NCAA Division I schools that have offered her a scholarship, reflected on the positives and looked to Eagles’ future.
Argyle, with four starters and most of its bench, makes the jump to the Class 5A next season.
“They’re going to be a good team next year,” Lyles said. “I can see them coming back here, so that’s exciting.”
North Dallas Adventist 45, Calvary 34
The Calvary Lions fell a game short of reaching the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools 3A state championship game, losing their rubber match with district foe North Dallas Adventist on Thursday at Robinson High School.
After splitting matchups during the regular season, North Dallas Adventist (24-5) jumped out to a 20-7 lead in their third meeting in the state finals and never looked back.
Calvary (19-10) was led by Rhyse Bramlett (13 points) and Faith Sammons (10 points).