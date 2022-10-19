After two weeks of truncated high school football slates, all 11 Denton-area teams are back in action this week as the regular season approaches its close.
Crucial showdowns abound with implications for district championship races and playoff seeding in several area contests. State-ranked teams Guyer and Allen square off in a nationally televised matchup that headlines the slate.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down when and where to watch all 10 area games below.
Braswell (2-5, 0-4) at Prosper (6-1, 3-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Children's Health Stadium at Prosper ISD
Guyer (7-0, 4-0) vs. Allen (6-1, 4-0)
6 p.m. Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex (also streamed on ESPN2)
Ryan (4-2, 4-1) vs. Aledo (6-2, 6-0)
7 p.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex
Denton (3-4, 1-2) at Frisco Memorial (1-7, 0-4)
7 p.m. Thursday at Kuykendall Stadium
Argyle (7-0, 3-0) vs. Frisco Independence (7-0, 3-0)
7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium
Lake Dallas (6-1, 2-1) vs. Frisco Emerson (7-1, 3-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Falcon Stadium
Aubrey (6-2, 4-0) at Sanger (5-2, 1-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Stadium
Krum (1-6, 0-3) vs. Farmersville (2-5, 0-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bobcat Stadium
Pilot Point (2-5, 1-2) vs. Boyd (4-4, 1-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Massey Stadium
Ponder (3-4, 0-3) vs. Peaster (1-6, 0-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Ponder Field
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.