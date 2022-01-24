Two of the Denton area’s top-flight quarterbacks made pledges to Power Five schools in a 24-hour span.
Guyer junior Jackson Arnold, the nation’s seventh-ranked quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports, committed to Oklahoma on Monday.
Lake Dallas junior Brendan Sorsby, a three-star recruit who fielded offers from several Division I programs, committed to Indiana on Sunday.
Arnold passed for 3,931 yards and 34 touchdowns and rushed for 659 yards and 12 scores in his first year as a starter, leading Guyer to the Class 6A Division II title game last month.
Arnold is the first commitment in Oklahoma’s 2023 class since new head coach Brent Venables a former Clemson defensive coordinator — took over the program in December.
Several of the country’s top programs offered Arnold, including Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
Fellow junior Guyer teammate Peyton Bowen the country’s fourth-ranked safety in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports committed to Notre Dame on Jan. 1.
Oklahoma had the top 2023 recruiting class before the departure of head coach Lincoln Riley, who recently accepted the same job at USC. Five-star 2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson, a former Sooners commit, followed Riley, opening a spot for Arnold.
Guyer coach Rodney Webb immediately saw a Division I talent in Arnold.
“It just looks different coming out of his hand,” said Webb of Arnold in August. “When you see a ball come out of a kid’s hands, you know a Division I quarterback when you see it, and he is.”
Sorsby immediately fell in love with Bloomington, Indiana.
The two-sport Lake Dallas standout visited the Hoosiers’ campus last week. Three days after fielding an offer from the Big 10 Conference school, he committed.
Sorsby, who is 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, played just seven games in 2021 due to injury but posted impressive numbers.
The dual-threat totaled 29 touchdowns with his arm and legs. He passed for 1,316 yards and rushed for 823 yards.
“Once Indiana came along, I knew that was where I wanted to be,” Sorsby said. “The staff really stood out to me. It’s a great environment and Bloomington seems like a great college town.”
Sorsby also fielded offers from Army, Navy and several Football Championship Subdivision programs.
