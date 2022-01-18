Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: January 19, 2022 @ 4:59 am
Guyer’s KyeRon Lindsay (21) shoots the ball while being defended by McKinney guard Ja’Kobe Walter (4) at Wildcat Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Guyer’s Jace Wilson (10) shoots the ball while being defended by McKinney guard Thatcher McClure (10) on Tuesday.
Guyer's Jordan Lowery (0) dribbles the ball while being defended by McKinney guard Devin Vincent (13).
Guyer's Jeremiah Green (2) shoots the ball against the McKinney defense during a game at Wildcat Gymnasium on Tuesday.
It took little time for Guyer to distinguish itself among a fellow Class 6A heavyweight.
The 12th-ranked Wildcats scored swiftly — and from everywhere on the floor — in their 83-81 district win over 8th-ranked McKinney on Tuesday.
KyeRon Lindsay’s back-to-back dunks gave Guyer a 44-21 second-quarter cushion in a marquee Region I game featuring two of the state’s best players.
McKinney five-star recruit Ja’Kobe Walter didn’t let the Lions’ bleeding continue.
Walter, who is headed to Southern Methodist, scored 34 of his 49 points in the second half to help turn a potential blowout into a thriller.
Walter hit six 3-pointers in the quarter, a barrage that ultimately helped the Lions claw their way into a one-possession deficit in crunch time.
“No lead is safe with a great basketball team like that,” said Guyer coach Grant Long, whose team led 49-33 at halftime. “They’re full of college basketball players. We held [Walter] to 49 points.”
But Guyer (23-3, 5-0), which held onto a 73-71 lead at the 1:18 mark, saw its UNLV recruit Lindsay come through in timely fashion.
Lindsay’s put-back dunk gave the Wildcats more breathing room and sharpshooter Conner Newton (20 points) had back-to-back transition layups to extend the lead.
Walter would connect on two more 3-pointers in the closing seconds, but Guyer was able to hold off the Lions despite the SMU recruit’s heroic effort.
When Guyer was handling McKinney early and Walter was relatively cold, Long knew the high-scoring Lions would eventually make a run
When they did, Long was glad the Wildcats came up with enough stops.
“It was a game of runs and we made ours early,” Long said. “It was all about staying locked in all four quarters.”
Lindsay, who exhibited his versatility by scoring inside and out, led the Wildcats with 29 points.
Just five players reached the scoring column for Guyer, including Jeremiah Green (13 points), Jordan Lowery (11 points) and Jace Wilson (10 points).
“This was a huge, signature win for this team,” Long said.
Guyer will face McKinney again on the road on Feb. 11.
Dasheon Wilson’s three-point play in the closing minute helped McKinney hold off Guyer in District 5-6A action on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (9-18, 1-6) erased a late six-point deficit to tie the game before McKinney (7-11, 3-4) grabbed the lead for good.
Kaylie Morgan led Guyer with 14 points and Raina Akbar added 13 points.
Naomi Anemekwe led McKinney with 13 points.
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.