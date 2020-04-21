In the summer of 2015, Denton ISD aquatics director Chris Cullen watched as his son and a few of his friends started playing water polo.
Cullen, who is also the head coach of Guyer’s water polo team, knew that group was still at least a year away from getting in the pool with Wildcat swim caps on. But he also couldn’t deny the potential he saw.
“I told them, ‘You guys are going to be able to win a championship in 2020,’” Cullen recalled. “That’s something they’ve been working toward for a long time.”
And for the first few weeks of this season, Cullen’s prediction looked as though it could come to fruition.
With 13 seniors, Guyer had a seemingly perfect mix of experience, talent and passion. The Wildcats were 8-1 through nine games, with their only loss coming to defending state champion St. Mark’s.
Then, just as quickly as their season began, it came to a screeching halt.
By mid-March, the COVID-19 pandemic left every sport across the state and country in limbo. Last week, the UIL officially canceled its remaining spring activities and state championships.
The Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association, the governing body for water polo, followed suit, dashing the Wildcats’ championship aspirations.
“Our team was primarily seniors, which makes it even more devastating that the season was canceled,” senior attacker Nathan Wong said. “Our sophomore year we came so close only to lose the championship game and get second. We all managed to move past that with dreams of senior year knowing we always had another shot.
“But now, with our last shot being taken away, me, as well as the rest of the team, are crushed.”
In 2018, the Wildcats won regionals before falling in the state title game.
Over the course of their tenure at Guyer, this year’s class of seniors has raised the bar — on both the boys and girls side.
The Lady Wildcats won the state title in 2018 and finished third last year, losing to eventual champion Richmond Foster in the semifinal. They were 8-1 this season.
“My time at Guyer has meant a lot to me,” senior co-captain and goalie Madeline Connell said. “I have grown so much and learned so many new things. Although I may never step foot in Guyer again, I am very grateful for everything that I have had the pleasure of experiencing because of Guyer and the Guyer water polo program.”
The boys and girls teams were both among the top-ranked squads in Texas this year, and they had the numbers to prove it.
Through six games, the Wildcats averaged 16.2 goals per game, while the Lady Wildcats averaged 12.3 goals per game. The boys team was especially dominant, posting an average margin of victory of 12.9 goals.
“In my opinion, in 20 years of coaching water polo, this was the best group I ever had in terms of top to bottom,” Cullen said. “It hurts. We kept holding on hope that there was going to be something that changed. I told them I was proud of them. They worked their tails off.”
For the seniors, although they won’t get to finish their high school careers in the water, they have all undoubtedly left their mark at Guyer.
The early morning practices and countless hours of practice weren’t for naught, but that hasn’t made how this season ended any easier to deal with.
“We all have been working so hard, and I had been putting in a lot of extra time to make the championship happen,” senior center guard Mason Hostetler said. “I wish there was some way to make it happen.”