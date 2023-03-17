Guyer alumnus JaKobe Coles, now at TCU, is mobbed by teammates after nailing a game-winning floater to lift the Horned Frogs past Arizona State 72-70 Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
The shot came after the Sun Devils had just tied the game up with 18 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer. The Horned Frogs called timeout with 13 seconds left to draw up a play, and after Mike Miles was double-teamed, he passed to Coles with about five seconds to play.
Coles pump-faked, then drove to the rim and finished his tough runner over two defenders with 1.5 seconds remaining. Arizona State then threw up a three-quarter court heave at the buzzer that missed the mark.
Coles finished the game with five rebounds alongside his 11 points, none bigger than the two coming from his final shot.
The 2020 Guyer graduate spent his freshman season of college basketball at Butler, where he missed much of the season after suffering a torn meniscus.
He then played in all 34 games for TCU last season and took on a more significant role this season, particularly now after the departure of important big man Eddie Lampkin.
Coles played on a loaded high school team at Guyer that featured Kansas' Jalen Wilson, Texas Tech's De'Vion Harmon and Utah Valley's Le'Tre Darthard, among others.
With the win, sixth-seeded TCU (22-12) advances to face third-seed Gonzaga (29-5) in the Round of 32. The game will be played Sunday, March 19 with tipoff set for 8:40 p.m. CDT.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.