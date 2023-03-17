Guyer alumnus JaKobe Coles, now at TCU

Guyer alumnus JaKobe Coles, now at TCU, is mobbed by teammates after nailing a game-winning floater to lift the Horned Frogs past Arizona State 72-70 Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Guyer alumnus JaKobe Coles nailed a game-winning runner with less than two seconds left to give TCU a 72-70 win over Arizona State Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The shot came after the Sun Devils had just tied the game up with 18 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer. The Horned Frogs called timeout with 13 seconds left to draw up a play, and after Mike Miles was double-teamed, he passed to Coles with about five seconds to play.

