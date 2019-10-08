Trailing powerhouse Trophy Club Byron Nelson 12-9 in the second set, Guyer’s Jordyn Williams elevated for what looked like a sure kill.
But as the ball started to descend on the Lady Bobcats’ side of the net, Nelson’s libero tracked it down to keep the play alive. A few seconds later, the Lady Bobcats won the point.
The play sparked an 8-0 run for Nelson (37-2, 7-1 District 5-6A) and encapsulated the Lady Wildcats’ (25-7, 6-2) struggles, as the Lady Bobcats cruised to a 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 sweep on Tuesday night.
“We knew what they had going in,” Guyer coach Heather Van Noy said of Nelson, which is the No. 2-ranked team nationally, according to MaxPreps. “We knew they were going to bring their best game because today was a defining moment. I think that they played their best game, and unfortunately, we did not.”
Entering the match, Guyer and Nelson were tied atop the District 5-6A standings with 6-1 league records. The loss puts the Lady Wildcats one game behind the Lady Bobcats for first place with six matches left.
Guyer is now tied with Keller and Southlake Carroll for second in 5-6A. The Lady Wildcats host Keller on Oct. 18 and close out the regular season on the road at Carroll on Oct. 29.
“[Nelson] was just better than us tonight, flat and simple,” Van Noy said. “Their serve-receive was better, so they were able to run a lot more offensively. Even when their serve-receive wasn’t good, they just put up a high ball and cranked on it. They’re a good offensive team.”
Nelson used a 12-1 run in the first set to build a commanding 17-5 lead. The Lady Bobcats’ duo of Charitie Luper and Paige Flickinger fueled Nelson’s offense and gave Guyer fits for most of the match.
Down 2-0, Guyer put up a fight in the third set trying to stave off the sweep. A kill by sophomore Maggie Walsh, who led the Lady Wildcats with 11, tied the third set at 17.
But Byron Nelson proved to be too much, outscoring Guyer 8-2 to close out the match and seal the win.
“Byron is a very good team,” Van Noy said. “They’re ranked the way they are for a reason. I’m disappointed with the loss, but I think the main goal going forward is focusing on building confidence back up and knowing we still have six more district games. A lot can happen. This district is a mess. We’ll see them in the regional final.’