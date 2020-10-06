Guyer’s volleyball game on Tuesday night was canceled after a member of Guyer’s volleyball program tested positive for COVID-19, according to Denton ISD spokeswoman Julie Zwahr.
The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to play Little Elm at home.
Zwahr said the district learned of the positive case on Tuesday. She added there were other COVID-19 tests still outstanding.
Once all lab-confirmed test results are received, Zwahr said the district would send a letter to the Guyer community and begin contact tracing. She said part of that process involves calling people who were in close contact with people who have tested positive.
Guyer has played six games this season and is 2-4 overall. The Lady Wildcats have dropped two straight games and are 1-2 in District 5-6A after their loss to Prosper on Friday.
This is the third known case of COVID-19 in Denton ISD athletics. In June, a member of Braswell’s volleyball program and a member of Denton’s football program tested positive for the virus.