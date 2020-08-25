Last year was a memorable one for the Guyer Lady Wildcats.
In addition to matching the program record for wins in a season (35), Guyer also made a trip to the region final for the first time in school history. When the dust finally settled on their 2019 campaign, the Lady Wildcats knew they would return a bevy of talented contributors.
And as a result, Guyer has received national recognition.
The Lady Wildcats are the No. 4-ranked team in the preseason American Volleyball Coaches Association/USA Today Super 25 poll, a list that ranks the top high schools in the country. Guyer is the second-highest rated school in Texas behind No. 2 Lucas Lovejoy, which won the Class 5A title last year.
A major reason for the Lady Wildcats’ lofty ranking is Alabama commit Brooke Slusser, Kentucky commit Jordyn Williams and rising sophomore Kyndal Stowers.
Slusser, who was the Denton Record-Chronicle’s All-Area MVP in 2019, averaged a triple-double last season (20.3 assists, 13 digs and 11.5 kills per match). Williams, meanwhile, posted 346 kills and 45 solo blocks to go along with 111 block assists.
Stowers, the younger sister of Guyer senior quarterback Eli Stowers, was the Record-Chronicle’s All-Area Newcomer of the Year. As a freshman, she tallied 291 kills, 442 digs and 42 blocks.
Van Noy was the Record-Chronicle’s All-Area Coach of the Year, leading the Lady Wildcats to a 35-9 record, including a 12-2 mark in arguably the toughest district in the state.
Guyer opens its 2020 season at home against Frisco Lebanon Trail on Tuesday, Sept. 15.