FLOWER MOUND — For most of the first set Tuesday night, Guyer matched defending Class 6A champion Flower Mound point-for-point.
After Brooke Slusser punctuated a 5-0 run with a ferocious kill that gave the Lady Wildcats an 11-7 lead, the Lady Jaguars burned an early timeout to regroup.
It did not take them long.
Flower Mound responded by outscoring Guyer 18-8 for the remainder of the first set, stealing momentum the Lady Wildcats were never able to regain in a 25-19, 25-11, 25-23 sweep.
“We weren’t being disciplined on defense,” Guyer coach Heather Van Noy said. “That’s what it came down to. We had three things we were supposed to do, and we didn’t execute two of them. And that’s why we lost.”
The first-set timeout sparked an 8-1 run from Flower Mound, giving the Lady Jaguars a lead they never relinquished.
In the second frame, Guyer fell behind 11-4 early. Van Noy spent a timeout to try and rally the troops, but Flower Mound’s lead swelled to 15-6 after consecutive kills.
“I changed defenses because we needed to adjust to their offense,” Van Noy said. “Half of them were doing it and half of them weren’t. It was just a lack of discipline in our defense.”
The Lady Wildcats tried to mount a rally and stave off the sweep in the third set. Freshman Kyndel Stowers put the Lady Wildcats up 13-10 after landing one of her team-high 12 kills.
Alabama commit Brooke Slusser also helped Guyer’s comeback bid, burying eight kills while dishing out 18 assists. Maggie Walsh added six kills and 10 digs of her own.
“To be quite honest, there were moments of greatness the entire match,” Van Noy said. “What we lack right now is consistency in those moments. We started the match super strong and then we’d mentally check out a little bit. Good teams do that. Great teams don’t. That was the difference.”
Both sides traded points for the rest of the third set before Flower Mound went up 22-20. The Lady Wildcats got as close as 23-22, but the Lady Jaguars denied Guyer’s rally to preserve the win.
The loss dropped Guyer to 19-5 overall. The Lady Wildcats open District 5-6A play Friday night against No. 1 Trophy Club Nelson.
“It’s a frustrating loss, but it’s almost nice because I think we’re going to be ready to fight if we see them in the playoffs,” Van Noy said. “At the end of the day, this game doesn’t really matter. It’s a great learning game for us, but we’re going to be ready next time.”