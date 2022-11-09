Guyer's Kyndal Stowers signing
Guyer volleyball standout Kyndal Stowers prepares to sign her national letter of intent to attend Baylor Wednesday morning at Guyer High.

With the NCAA signing period opening Wednesday for all non-football sports, high school athletes across the country signed national letters of intent to attend a plethora of colleges and universities.

That was certainly the case at Guyer High, where 14 athletes across eight different sports signed with a variety of colleges during the morning ceremony with several more set to sign later in the day.

Brad Pruett signing
Guyer baseball standout Brad Pruett prepares to sign his national letter of intent to attend the University of Oklahoma Wednesday morning at Guyer High.
Lane Allen signing
Guyer baseball standout Lane Allen prepares to sign his national letter of intent to attend the University of Texas Wednesday morning at Guyer High.

