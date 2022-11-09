With the NCAA signing period opening Wednesday for all non-football sports, high school athletes across the country signed national letters of intent to attend a plethora of colleges and universities.
That was certainly the case at Guyer High, where 14 athletes across eight different sports signed with a variety of colleges during the morning ceremony with several more set to sign later in the day.
A trio of Power Five conference signees headlined the group, led by volleyball standout Kyndal Stowers, who signed to play for Baylor.
Stowers' standout career at Guyer has featured her being honored on the Denton Record-Chronicle's All-Area teams each of the last three years. She was the 2019 Newcomer of the Year, a first-team selection in 2020 and last year's Most Valuable Player.
"I've worked for almost 10 years now to try and be able to go somewhere and play at the next level," Stowers said. "It just means a lot to have all that hard work pay off and be able to go live out my dream.
"My mom went to Baylor, and a lot of my friends and I have always been Baylor fans. To be able to go to a program that's at such a high level and has everything outside of that as well ... it's going to be really fun to see how everything goes."
Stowers tallied 533 kills and 516 digs last fall as Guyer took home the district title.
After undergoing shoulder surgery in the spring, she returned to action for the Lady Wildcats (24-11) in September and has been a key spark in their hot streak since then. Guyer is 14-1 since Stowers' return and upset Class 6A No. 1 Highland Park Tuesday night to advance to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs.
"We've played in a lot of big games, like my freshman year when we played against Byron Nelson," Stowers said. "They were also ranked No. 1 in the state and we weren't able to pull that one out, so to be able to upset somebody this year and actually pull it out in the end, it felt really good.
"To be able to continue out that good feeling, wake up this morning and just sign and clarify that we're for sure going to this school, it feels really good."
Alongside Stowers, Guyer baseball players Brad Pruett and Lane Allen also inked with Power Five schools as Pruett signed with Oklahoma and Allen with Texas.
Pruett was honored as the Record-Chronicle's 2022 Pitcher of the Year after taking home the same honor in the stacked District 5-6A. He posted a 7-1 record in 12 appearances last season, racking up 81 strikeouts and a 1.23 ERA as he helped Guyer secure a playoff berth.
Allen was an area Best of the Rest honoree after hitting .309 with two home runs and 22 RBIs last season. He took home first team all-district honors as a third baseman.
In signing with the Longhorns, Allen joins a historically successful program that has won six College World Series titles, tied with LSU for second-most in the nation. Texas made it to last year's World Series before falling to Notre Dame in the first round.
"It's a special place," Allen said. "It motivates me seeing all those guys, there's a lot of talent there already. It's something that I'm excited to get to be a part of."
Another of the signees was Guyer golfer Carley Button, who inked with Southeastern Oklahoma State University. She will be part of the school's inaugural women's golf team as the program begins competition in the 2023-24 season.
"Carley's an awesome kid and everything you want in a student-athlete," Guyer golf coach Harris Graham said. "The girls team has been really successful and she's been a big part of that.
"It's pretty cool to be the first athlete to start a program. They're building the program around her. Really unique opportunity and exciting for her."
Other signings on the day included Erika Gustafson signing to play volleyball for Montana State University and Gwendolyn Smith inking with the University of San Diego swim and dive team.
Brenna Stell also signed with the McMurry University track and field team while Remly Fry signed to play tennis at Southern Virginia University.
Natalie Mayes and Brie Sauser signed to play soccer at Louisiana-Lafayette and Abilene Christian, respectively.
Mayes' signing with the Ragin' Cajuns marked the latest Guyer girls soccer players to join the team alongside 2020 graduates Gabi Placke and Hailey Lander and sisters Sisley and Mariella Stephens. Lander has since transferred to Savannah College of Art and Design, but the other three are still on the roster.
Three other baseball players also set their collegiate homes.
Jack Cagianello signed with Weatherford College, Cole Loser with Blinn College and Caleb Cowan with North Central Texas College. Cagianello was a first team all-district honoree last season as a first baseman.
The trio along with Pruett and Allen will look to help lead Guyer back to the playoffs after it fell to Flower Mound Marcus in last year's bi-district round.
"Looking around and seeing all the guys we have signed, all the talent we have — we have big expectations for the spring," Allen said. "It's going to be a lot of fun."