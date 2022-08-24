Guyer advance image
Guyer coach Reed Heim addresses his players at the end of Tuesday’s practice. The Wildcats are set to open their season Thursday against Rockwall-Heath in a battle of two of the state’s best Class 6A squads.

 John Fields/DRC

After falling in the state title game for a second time in the past three seasons last fall, Guyer has all the motivation it needs to aim for another deep playoff run in 2022.

An important early step in that journey awaits Thursday when the Wildcats open the season against Rockwall-Heath. Both teams are ranked among the top 25 squads in all of Class 6A by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason rankings with No. 6 Guyer taking on the 25th-ranked Hawks.

