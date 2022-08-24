Guyer coach Reed Heim addresses his players at the end of Tuesday’s practice. The Wildcats are set to open their season Thursday against Rockwall-Heath in a battle of two of the state’s best Class 6A squads.
After falling in the state title game for a second time in the past three seasons last fall, Guyer has all the motivation it needs to aim for another deep playoff run in 2022.
An important early step in that journey awaits Thursday when the Wildcats open the season against Rockwall-Heath. Both teams are ranked among the top 25 squads in all of Class 6A by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason rankings with No. 6 Guyer taking on the 25th-ranked Hawks.
The matchup presents a fascinating season opener for the Wildcats and an early test of how well their latest iteration stacks up with another of the state’s best teams. Combined with two other tough nondistrict tests, Guyer hopes the game will also help it get up to speed before competing in the perennially competitive District 5-6A.
“Seeing teams like Rockwall-Heath, Aledo and Lancaster really helps us prepare for our district, because our district is not easy,” senior quarterback Jackson Arnold said. “It’s one of the best in the state. Getting us prepared for that and the playoffs is really good for us.”
The marquee matchup is set to kick off at 7 p.m. and will be the first of the season at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. It also begins the Wildcats’ loaded nondistrict slate featuring two of the best 5A Division I teams in state with a road game against No. 3 Aledo and home showdown with No. 13 Lancaster.
Guyer’s focus rests on the game ahead, though, as it faces a Rockwall-Heath team that returns nine starters after going 11-2 last season. Those changes leave some uncertainty personnel-wise as with many Week 1 opponents, but coach Reed Heim sees plenty of similarities between the teams’ schemes on both sides of the ball.
“What’s unique about these guys is offensively and defensively, we’re both structured similarly,” Heim said. “We both play with tempo, we have similar run schemes, similar pass schemes. We’re not mirror images of each other, but it’s in the same family both defensively and offensively.”
The Hawks are down eight starters offensively compared to last year, including their starting quarterback, leading running back and top three receivers.
The unit’s strength looks to be in the backfield with running backs Brittan Snider and Malachi Tuesno bringing back a combined 187 carries for 1,495 yards and 16 touchdowns. Wide receiver Fletcher Fierro also notched 30 catches for 397 yards and four scores, making him a likely candidate to help pick up some of the slack in the passing game.
Those running backs could present challenges for a Guyer defense that returns five starters and has its biggest strength in the defensive backfield.
Then when the Wildcats have the ball, Arnold and company will tango with the Hawks’ more experienced half that brings back six starters. Communication has been the biggest emphasis offensively as Guyer looks to minimize the inevitable first-game mistakes.
“My main challenge for the offense has been communicating with each other,” Arnold said. “Stay focused, make sure we’re running the correct plays and running them mistake-free. Every time before our team sets, it’s been ‘Play fast, play physical and play without mistakes this drive.’”
Although last year’s state title defeat is well into the rearview mirror, the game still fuels the Wildcats and their lofty goals for the season. The journey to live up to those expectations begins Thursday as Guyer looks to surmount the state title game struggles this time around.
“The last time we suited up as a team was in December, it was a ginormous game,” Heim said. “It’s not that game again, but it’s the first opportunity for us to see what the 2022 football team is about. Everybody has a lot of expectations and we have a lot of good people, but at the end of the day you still have to play the game.”
