Week 10 of the Texas high school football season presents a bevy of unique situations for Guyer.
No, the Wildcats are not fighting for their playoff lives, and no, they cannot have their playoff fate changed.
Instead, Guyer (8-1, 4-1 District 5-6A) will end its regular season in Week 10 for the second straight year and have an open week heading into the playoffs. It is locked into the 6A Division II No. 1 seed out of 5-6A but will not know its opponent until Week 11 concludes.
The message, then, heading into a Week 10 matchup with Little Elm?
“It’s all about us,” coach Rodney Webb said.
Each Monday, Webb and the team frame what the week will be about — to figure out “why this game matters to us.”
“This game is important because we want to continue the ascent of quality of play heading into the playoffs,” he said.
And in talking with other area coaches, including district coaches, Webb believes the finale against Little Elm (5-3, 1-3) might be the most challenging team to gameplan for this year.
Prior to district play, Little Elm was 4-0 and outscoring teams 211-82, which included three games of scoring 56 or more points. Since the beginning of district play, Little Elm is being outscored 174-238.
The plan for Webb and his Guyer team, though, is simply not to get embarrassed and to treat Thursday’s game just like any other district matchup.
“They’re a very unusual team to prepare for,” Webb said. “It’s as wide open of an offense as you’ll ever see. They are going to play very fast, and they are going to try to spread the field — sideline to sideline and as far vertical as you can imagine.”
That Little Elm offense averages 512 yards in district play, which is an increase from the 449 yards it was averaging pre-district.
Luckily, Guyer had one its two best all-around games last week against Boyd where it did not allow the offense to cross midfield after Boyd’s first drive.
Little Elm is also turnover prone, which is an element that pairs nicely with the Wildcats’ opportunistic defense. Little Elm turns the ball over 1.8 times a game while Guyer averages 1.9 takeaways.
Offensively, Guyer is preparing for a stingy pass defense that gives up only 107 yards through the air.
“They’re equally unusual on defense,” Webb added. “They are straight man-cover/cover-0 on every snap. They’re going to throw everything at you in the run game because they’re talented enough to play man on the outside with a couple of high-level, [NCAA] Division I corners.”
With the goal to continue building on its success and end the regular season on a high, coupled with the open week the following week, Webb said he sees no reason not handle this game like any other.
For the fourth straight year — second straight with Guyer — Webb and his team have their playoff situation decided, headed into an open week, but do not know who or when they will play in the bi-district round.
“We’ve guessed the last three years, and have been wrong every time,” he said.
After Little Elm, Guyer will host either Flower Mound, Lewisville Hebron or Flower Mound Marcus to open the playoffs, but will have to wait to find out its opponent.
When that game takes place will be decided “probably by a coin flip” between Webb and Ryan coach Seth Henigan.