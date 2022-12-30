In one last tune-up before returning to district play, the Guyer girls basketball team rode a third quarter surge to a 53-36 win over Keller Friday at Guyer High.
The Lady Wildcats led by nine points at halftime of the contest and expanded their edge to 19 by the end of the third period. They have now won six games in a row after suffering a six-game losing streak earlier this season.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Guyer's win below.
Game summary
A slow-burning first quarter saw the Lady Wildcats hold an early 9-4 lead and eventually end the frame up 12-7. They expanded the lead with a solid second quarter that left them up 24-15 at halftime.
A key surge in the third period helped Guyer (10-6, 3-0 in district) pull away for good. It scored 18 points in the quarter while allowing just eight as four different players chipped in at least three points.
"We haven't always had good third quarters, so we've been kind of making that a focus, to come out and jump on 'em right away," first-year coach Jake Floyd said. "Against a team that loves to play in transition, we did a better job of playing in transition than they did in the third quarter, which helped us."
The Lady Wildcats held on from there, weathering a 6-0 run by Keller (14-7) to start the fourth quarter and holding on for the 17-point victory.
Standout players
Kaylie Morgan led all scorers with 21 points to spearhead Guyer's scoring effort. She posted at least three points in every quarter, including seven during the key third quarter run.
"My teammates. I wouldn't be able to do it without my teammates," Morgan said. "The passes, the looks — I give credit to my teammates."
Raina Akbar added 10 points, five coming in the second quarter. Madison McGhie and Mariah Watson chipped in eight points apiece.
What's next?
The Lady Wildcats will look to continue their unbeaten start to district play Tuesday, Jan. 3 when they travel to face Denton ISD rival Braswell (17-5) at 6 p.m.
"We still have to clean some things up," Floyd said. "We were pretty good on the defensive glass in the second half, the first half not so much. In our district we're not on the bigger side. There's some big girls that we have to deal with, some really good teams on the glass. That's a work in progress."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.