Kaylie Morgan
Guyer's Kaylie Morgan (13) drives past Keller's Jennasys McCracken (22) during their game Friday, December 30, 2022, at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas.

 Al Key/DRC

In one last tune-up before returning to district play, the Guyer girls basketball team rode a third quarter surge to a 53-36 win over Keller Friday at Guyer High.

The Lady Wildcats led by nine points at halftime of the contest and expanded their edge to 19 by the end of the third period. They have now won six games in a row after suffering a six-game losing streak earlier this season.

Madison McGhie
Guyer's Madison McGhie (3) blocks a shot by Keller's Rebekah Graves (5) during their game Friday, December 30, 2022, at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

