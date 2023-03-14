After a relatively slow start, No. 4 Guyer got the bats rolling in the third inning to break open an eventual 10-0 run-rule win over McKinney Boyd Friday at Guyer High.
The Lady Wildcats (18-0, 3-0 in district) remained unbeaten overall and in District 5-6A play with the victory, while the Lady Broncos' (14-6-1, 0-3) tough patch in district continued.
As for the third-inning surge, it consisted of seven Guyer hits along with a sacrifice fly as it batted around while scoring six runs in the frame.
Guyer coach Keith Medford felt his team's adjustments paid off with the big inning.
"They go in and talk to each other and share the kind of pitches they got in their at-bat," Medford said. "They're great players, and that's what great players do — they adjust. Like a lot of teams, our hitting is contagious. When we start hitting and scoring, these kids thrive on it."
Game summary
A pair of singles in the top of the first inning had Boyd looking dangerous early in the game with runners on second and third and just one out. Guyer freshman pitcher Finley Montgomery rallied to end the frame unscathed, though, with a strikeout and groundout.
Montgomery locked the game down from there, allowing one hit along with a walk and hit-by-pitch the rest of the game. That paved the way for the Lady Wildcats to find their footing offensively, which they did after stranding two runners in the bottom of the second.
Texas A&M-Commerce signee Tehya Pitts led off the third inning with a single, then Texas State pledge Erin Peterson drove her in before getting tagged out on the play when she was caught between second and third.
Abilene Christian signee Avery Jefferson then tripled and Incarnate Word commit Jenny Robledo and Lauryn Jones drew walks to load the bases for Jordan Osborne, who tripled the trio in on a well-placed hit down the left field line that was overrun by the left fielder.
Gracie Willis drove Osborne in with a sacrifice fly to center, then Oregon pledge Kaylynn Jones singled in Briana Williams for the sixth and final run of the inning.
"It's spring break, so you never know what really is going to come out energy-wise, but my kids are fantastic," Medford said. "When the lights come on, I can count on them being locked in."
The Lady Wildcats scored twice more in the fourth on an errant throw to second base and a sacrifice fly to right field by Osborne. Then with the bases loaded and a 9-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth, Jefferson drew a walk that plated Kaylynn Jones and brought the run rule into effect.
Jefferson led the way at the plate for Guyer, going 3 for 3 with a single, double and a triple along with the decisive walk, leaving her a home run short of the cycle.
Still, going for the cycle was not on Jefferson's mind during her final at-bat.
"For me personally, the key for hitting it just going up and smiling, having fun," Jefferson said. "Any way to help my team, whether a deep fly ball, a ground ball, whatever it is. I don't really like to think of it as a personal goal. I just hit the ball where nobody is and help the team any way I can."
Standout players
Montgomery posted her latest strong outing in the circle, throwing five shutout innings as she surrendered three hits and fanned five batters.
Pitts went 2 for 4 for with a pair of singles while also reaching on an error. Peterson hit 2 for 2 and drew a pair of walks as Osborne led the RBI category thanks to her three-run triple. Williams posted a 2 for 3 night with a pair of singles, while Kaylynn Jones went 2 for 4 with two singles.
What's next?
On a quick turnaround from Tuesday night's win, Guyer is back in action Wednesday when it travels to take on Denton ISD rival Braswell with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
As the Lady Wildcats look to continue racking up wins in district play, they feel maintaining a high energy level is crucial.
"Our energy," said Jefferson of the key to more success. "I feel like that's probably our key thing and why we're winning so many games with so many runs. I think a lot of teams we play, we come out with so much energy they almost get nervous or intimidated.
"We know that everybody's going to give us their best punch no matter what. It honestly makes us more excited."
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.