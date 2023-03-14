Guyer's Avery Jefferson versus McKinney Boyd
Guyer's Avery Jefferson smiles after a base hit during the Lady Wildcats' 10-0 win over McKinney Boyd Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Guyer High.

 Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

After a relatively slow start, No. 4 Guyer got the bats rolling in the third inning to break open an eventual 10-0 run-rule win over McKinney Boyd Friday at Guyer High.

The Lady Wildcats (18-0, 3-0 in district) remained unbeaten overall and in District 5-6A play with the victory, while the Lady Broncos' (14-6-1, 0-3) tough patch in district continued.

Guyer's Finley Montgomery
Guyer's Finley Montgomery throws a pitch during the Lady Wildcats' 10-0 win over McKinney Boyd Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Guyer High School.
Guyer's Gracie Willis
Guyer's Gracie Willis hits the ball during the Lady Wildcats' 10-0 win over McKinney Boyd Tuesday, March 15, 2023 at Guyer High School.
Guyer's Tehya Pitts
Guyer's Tehya Pitts runs toward third base during the Lady Wildcats' game against McKinney Boyd Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Guyer High School.

