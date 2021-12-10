As the pocket collapsed around a scrambling Jackson Arnold in Guyer’s recent quarterfinal win over Prosper, fleet-footed receiver Grayson O’Bara didn’t deviate from his route.
Arnold broke containment, eluded a sack and proceeded to find a crossing O’Bara in the corner of the end zone — a connection that sparked Guyer’s once-stagnant offense in a 25-22 triumph that sent the Wildcats to their third straight Class 6A Division II semifinal.
The play was analogous of O’Bara’s injury-riddled career.
When things appear bleak for Guyer’s Dartmouth-bound senior, he stays the course for a fruitful reward.
O’Bara, whose Wildcats (13-1) face Tomball (11-3) on Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco, has already endured more physical maladies than men twice his age.
The sizable scar on O’Bara’s right wrist conveys the severity of a 2018 ATV accident that nearly led to amputation.
There’s a knot on his collarbone from a 2019 fracture that derailed his sophomore season.
But the injury that threw the biggest curveball into O’Bara’s high school career and recruiting interest isn’t visible.
Power Five schools were beginning to study O’Bara before he pulled his hamstring early in his 2020 junior season, forcing him to miss nine games.
In a cruel irony, O’Bara, who catches most footballs thrown his way, couldn’t catch a break.
What he lost in games, he gained in perspective.
“I’ve always known that football can last, but there’s a high probability that it won’t,” said O’Bara, who has hauled in a team-high 74 passes for 980 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
A 4.2 GPA has provided a nice safety net for his non-football life, something several Ivy League coaches noticed when big schools backed off the hard-luck talent.
‘They found a gem’
At football-rich Guyer, heralded recruits have been commonplace since its 2006 inception.
O’Bara doesn’t have to look far to see some of the Lone Star State’s most talented commodities, including teammates Arnold and versatile safety Peyton Bowen, juniors who’ve been courted by some of the most prestigious college football programs in the country.
The sure-handed O’Bara once envisioned himself playing in a major collegiate venue before his rash of injuries.
When the big-school offers didn’t materialize, he adjusted his expectations and opened his ear to some of the most esteemed universities in the world.
Dartmouth, Columbia and other smaller, academically rigorous schools from the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision made their pitch.
O’Bara’s priorities began to shift into receiving a degree from an institution that could help set him up for life rather than walking on and proving he belonged in the Big 12 Conference.
When O’Bara ultimately chose Dartmouth — a school in Hanover, New Hampshire, with an undergraduate enrollment of fewer than 5,000 students — he immediately became one of the Ivy League’s top commits.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound speedster who once laser-timed at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash is a rare Ivy League recruit.
O’Bara’s receivers coach, Skyler Wetzel, believes Dartmouth hit the jackpot.
“They found a gem,” Wetzel said. “He’s a special athlete.”
Wetzel would know.
The first-year Guyer assistant played most of his college career at Tarleton State — now a FCS school like Dartmouth — before finishing his playing career under brighter lights at Baylor.
Wetzel’s friend, former Argyle star Drew Estrada, was a standout at Dartmouth for four years and is currently a senior receiver at Baylor.
“[O’Bara] is a perfect fit for Dartmouth’s offense,” Wetzel said. “He will have a great career there.”
The high-powered Big Green have established themselves as a conference power often ranked in the FCS Top 25, but Ivy League schools don’t participate in the FCS playoffs.
O’Bara won’t get to pursue a college national championship and will typically play in front of crowds smaller than the ones he experienced at Guyer.
He doesn’t care.
“I fell in love with the culture,” O’Bara said. “I’m blessed to be where I’m at. It came to me. And after everything that’s happened, I’m very thankful for the opportunity.
“And it doesn’t matter if I’m playing in front of 50 people or thousands. I play because I love the game.”
Attacking the day
O’Bara navigates quite a daily itinerary.
His alarm clock is set for 6 a.m., when his day begins with weightlifting, film sessions and tutoring for an AP government course, all before the first period bell rings.
Then there’s practice, more football and homework. Free time is cherished.
Much like his feet on a deep route, O’Bara is almost entirely operating in fifth gear.
“High school kids, you often have to motivate them,” Wetzel said. “But he’s always ready to go, and that’s refreshing to see as a coach. He holds himself to a very high standard.”
Math is O’Bara’s favorite subject, because it allows him to solve new and different problems.
O’Bara uses this approach when watching an opponent’s film, trying to find holes and frailties in coverages.
“He craves being coached,” Wetzel said.
O’Bara and a band of talented receivers that includes UTSA pledge Jace Wilson, Brody Noble and Sutton Lee will look to carve up Tomball’s secondary and advance to their second state title game in three years.
“We find a way to win,” O’Bara said. “We rely on each other; we’re super hungry.”