Guyer wins regional quarterfinals
LITTLE ELM — With its season on the line, Guyer's pitchers delivered twice Saturday to propel the Wildcats past Dallas Jesuit and on to the regional semifinals for the first time in program history.

First, Oklahoma pledge Brad Pruett threw a complete game one-hitter with four strikeouts and one unearned run in a 3-1 Game 2 victory. Then Baylor commit Jack Hickerson locked it down in a 10-0 Game 3 win, striking out seven while allowing six hits with one hit batter and no walks.

