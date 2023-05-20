Guyer's baseball team poses for a photo after winning Game 3 of its regional quarterfinal series with Dallas Jesuit Saturday at Little Elm High to advance to Round 4 of the playoffs for the first time in program history.
LITTLE ELM — With its season on the line, Guyer's pitchers delivered twice Saturday to propel the Wildcats past Dallas Jesuit and on to the regional semifinals for the first time in program history.
First, Oklahoma pledge Brad Pruett threw a complete game one-hitter with four strikeouts and one unearned run in a 3-1 Game 2 victory. Then Baylor commit Jack Hickerson locked it down in a 10-0 Game 3 win, striking out seven while allowing six hits with one hit batter and no walks.
Those performances along with some timely hitting proved plenty for the Wildcats to continue their historic season.
"We've been kind of breaking history this year, little by little," Guyer coach Pat Watson said. "We're chasing the softball team. Us and softball, we're kind of pushing for each other. It makes this time of year fly by."
With the win, the Wildcats are set to face nearby foe Trophy Club Byron Nelson in next week's regional semifinal round of the postseason.
Going on its deepest-ever playoff run is not the only history Guyer has made this season.
The Wildcats (31-11) also won their first outright district championship earlier this season as they wrapped up District 5-6A play at 13-1 with the lone loss coming to perennial power Allen. They have already surpassed the program record for wins in a season, too, which was previously 27.
"It's awesome," Hickerson said of the season. "Coming from the team we were last year, we've grown so much. Everyone has a part in this team, and it's just really special to be here."
At the start of the decisive third game, Guyer struggled to get much momentum rolling.
The Wildcats were set down in order in the bottom of the first inning and had just a leadoff walk before two more outs were recorded in the second. Hawk Bowers reached on an error by the second baseman, though, sparking a surge.
Caleb Cowan and Josh Lumsden later drew walks that scored a run apiece as the Wildcats took four of their nine free passes on the day in the inning. Seth Johnston then hit a two-run single just past the Jesuit shortstop to give Guyer a 4-0 lead through two frames.
Two more runs scored in the third inning as Jack Cagianello had a sacrifice fly to center field, then Pruett was caught in a potential rundown between third base and home but a throw from third bounced off him before he slid into the plate safely to make it 6-0.
Cagianello drove in his second run of the contest with an RBI single in the fourth.
The last three runs crossed in the bottom of the sixth to bring the run rule into effect. Jody Murillo plated one with a sacrifice fly to the center fielder, then Lane Allen and Coley McGarry took home on wild pitches.
As the Wildcats progress further in the playoffs than they ever have before, the team's focus remains on their togetherness.
"They just are together as a group," Watson said. "Even the guys who are not playing are still together as a group and pulling for the team. There's nobody that's unhappy that they're not playing. That makes it worthwhile where everybody's pulling for the same thing."
